Panthers add a kicker to the roster

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers brought in another kicker Tuesday, as Eddy Piñeiro manages an injury that could cost him some preseason time.
The team added Matthew Wright after a pre-practice workout Tuesday.
Wright has kicked for the Chiefs, Steelers, and Jaguars in his career.
He was the guy who helped the Jaguars snap a 20-game losing streak in 2021 when he hit a game-winning 53-yard field goal against the Dolphins in London.
He's appeared in 23 games in his career and is 40-of-46 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points.
Piñeiro is dealing with a groin injury which could keep him from kicking in the preseason opener, so they added another leg for camp.
To make room for the addition of Wright, the Panthers waived undrafted rookie tackle BJ Wilson.
