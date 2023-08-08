Panthers add a kicker to the roster

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers brought in another kicker Tuesday, as Eddy Piñeiro manages an injury that could cost him some preseason time.

The team added Matthew Wright after a pre-practice workout Tuesday.

Wright has kicked for the Chiefs, Steelers, and Jaguars in his career.

He was the guy who helped the Jaguars snap a 20-game losing streak in 2021 when he hit a game-winning 53-yard field goal against the Dolphins in London.

He's appeared in 23 games in his career and is 40-of-46 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points.

Piñeiro is dealing with a groin injury which could keep him from kicking in the preseason opener, so they added another leg for camp.