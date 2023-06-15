Panthers add cornerback Greg Mabin

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got the roster back to 90 the day after minicamp ended.

The Panthers signed cornerback Greg Mabin after he practiced with the team this week on a tryout basis.

Mabin, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Titans. Originally an undrafted rookie from Iowa, he has also had stints with the Cardinals, Jaguars, Bengals, 49ers, Bills, and Buccaneers.

He has appeared in 45 games with seven starts.