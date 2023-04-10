Panthers add defensive lineman John Penisini

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some more size up front on defense, signing defensive lineman John Penisini Monday.

The 25-year-old Penisini was originally a sixth-round pick of the Lions and started 12 games as a rookie. He had a sack against PJ Walker here against the Panthers in 2020.

He played 16 games in 2021 but retired last summer after dealing with some shoulder issues.

The 6-foot-2, 335-pounder gives them another massive presence up front as they transition to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Ejiro Evero.

They signed linemen Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams early in free agency, giving them the big bodies they needed to line up in a 3-4. They also added veteran defensive end Henry Anderson, who is reliable in run defense.

But Penisini gives them the girth they're looking for in a proper nose tackle as they adjust the defensive scheme, and another depth option as they continue to build.