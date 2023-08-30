Panthers add three players on waiver claims

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some depth at needed positions Wednesday, after making three waiver claims.

The Panthers were awarded former Saints guard Calvin Throckmorton, former Jets linebacker Claudin Cherelus, and former 49ers cornerback D'Shawn Jamison.

Throckmorton is the most experienced of the lot. He's played 31 games and started 20 for the Saints in the last two seasons. Originally an undrafted rookie from Oregon, he has experience starting on both sides.

Cherelus, an undrafted rookie from Alcorn State, didn't participate in the joint practices with the Panthers in Spartanburg, but stood out through the preseason. An athletic linebacker who also played at UMass, Cherelus ran a 4.54-second 40 at his pro day, with a 38-inch vertical jump.

Jamison, an undrafted rookie from Texas, is on the smaller side at 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, but he earned solid reviews in 49ers camp this summer, and has potential as a return man.