Panthers add three players on waiver claims

Aug 30, 2023 at 02:06 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Calvin Throckmorton
Tyler Kaufman/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some depth at needed positions Wednesday, after making three waiver claims.

The Panthers were awarded former Saints guard Calvin Throckmorton, former Jets linebacker Claudin Cherelus, and former 49ers cornerback D'Shawn Jamison.

Throckmorton is the most experienced of the lot. He's played 31 games and started 20 for the Saints in the last two seasons. Originally an undrafted rookie from Oregon, he has experience starting on both sides.

Cherelus, an undrafted rookie from Alcorn State, didn't participate in the joint practices with the Panthers in Spartanburg, but stood out through the preseason. An athletic linebacker who also played at UMass, Cherelus ran a 4.54-second 40 at his pro day, with a 38-inch vertical jump.

Jamison, an undrafted rookie from Texas, is on the smaller side at 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, but he earned solid reviews in 49ers camp this summer, and has potential as a return man.

To clear the three roster spots, the team waived quarterback Matt Corral, wide receiver Derek Wright, and linebacker Chandler Wooten.

Game Angles: Best of Panthers vs. Lions

Re-live the action from the Panthers' final preseason contest of 2023 against the Detroit Lions with our best photos before the game, during the action and after the final whistle.

230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-080
1 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-61
2 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-77
3 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-110
4 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-69
5 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-087
6 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-053
7 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_NationalAnthem_KR-02
8 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-188
9 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-122
10 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-50
11 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-024
12 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_GameAction_KR-45
13 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-133
14 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-107
15 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-57
16 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-75
17 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-100
18 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-137
19 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-43
20 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-25
21 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-154
22 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-143
23 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-83
24 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-48
25 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-095
26 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-40
27 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-60
28 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-58
29 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-81
30 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-161
31 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-63
32 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-68
33 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-73
34 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-80
35 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-105
36 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-18
37 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-20
38 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-057
39 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-16
40 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-06
41 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-16
42 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-167
43 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-66
44 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-86
45 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-15
46 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-162
47 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-49
48 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-54
49 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-139
50 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-066
51 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-34
52 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-42
53 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-20
54 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-03
55 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-59
56 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-152
57 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-79
58 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-131
59 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-088
60 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-10
61 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-84
62 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-076
63 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-55
64 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-138
65 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-67
66 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-190
67 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-144
68 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-059
69 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-26
70 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-095
71 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-45
72 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-091
73 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-66
74 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-10
75 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-76
76 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-87
77 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-015
78 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-06
79 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-127
80 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-209
81 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-201
82 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-60
83 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-164
84 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-74
85 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-109
86 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-096
87 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-040
88 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-008
89 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-058
90 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-62
91 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-149
92 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-22
93 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-112
94 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-34
95 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-127
96 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-52
97 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-16
98 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-178
99 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-45
100 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-24
101 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-26
102 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-57
103 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-23
104 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-05
105 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-08
106 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-90
107 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-41
108 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-121
109 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-017
110 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-078
111 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-103
112 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-13
113 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Frank Reich "excited" about roster, though there's more work to do

The Panthers' head coach discussed their initial 53-man roster, already in motion after some pickups off waivers on Wednesday. 
news

Panthers add 11 players to the practice squad

All the players added Wednesday were in camp with them this offseason, and add important depth heading in the regular season.
news

Notebook: Receivers trending in the right direction

Terrace Marshall Jr. was back on the practice field, and DJ Chark was doing rehab work on the side as the Panthers start getting healthier at the position.
news

Roster analysis: What the moves mean, and what's still to come

Here's what we've learned about a 53-man roster that doesn't appear to be nearly final at the moment, and what can be gleaned from who they cut and who they kept.
Advertising