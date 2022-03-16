Panthers agree to terms with Brandon Zylstra

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a key receiver and special teamer, and sometimes their backup kicker.
The team agreed to terms with veteran wideout Brandon Zylstra on a one-year deal.
Zylstra had 18 catches for 250 yards and a touchdown last year, and was tied for fifth on the team in special teams tackles.
He's also a versatile contributor, who can fill many roles.
When kicker Zane Gonzalez was injured in pre-game warmups in Buffalo last December, Zylstra filled in on kickoffs that game. He's also joked about being a backup long snapper, and many other roles.
Along with the addition of free agent Rashard Higgins, the Panthers have added some experience behind starters DJ Moore and Robby Anderson.
