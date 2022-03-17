Panthers agree to terms with Damien Wilson

Mar 17, 2022
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some needed linebacker depth Thursday, picking up another versatile piece for the defense.

The team agreed to terms with former Jaguars linebacker ﻿Damien Wilson﻿.

The 28-year-old Wilson was originally a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015. He spent two years with the Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl ring there during the 2019 season.

He started all 17 games for the Jaguars last year, and put up a career-high 106 tackles along with 3.0 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

The Panthers are in flux at linebacker at the moment, and have options depending on how they want to deploy them.

Other than mainstay ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿, they brought back ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ with hopes of expanding his role. They also re-signed backup and special teamer ﻿Julian Stanford﻿.

But after letting regular starter Jermaine Carter test free agency, they were extremely thin there.

Best photos of linebacker Damien Wilson through his career

Wilson has spent time in Jacksonville (2021), Kansas City (2019-20) and Dallas (2015-18).

Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) makes a move during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) makes a move during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson, left, sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson, left, sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) runs after catching a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) runs after catching a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore, center, tries for extra yards against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) and outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore, center, tries for extra yards against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) and outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson (54) rushes into the offensive backfield during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson (54) rushes into the offensive backfield during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis.

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) follows Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) follows Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson, left, tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson, left, tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) tries to evade a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) tries to evade a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson (54) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson (54) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass as he is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston.
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass as he is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes for yardage in front of Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes for yardage in front of Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) makes a move during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) makes a move during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) catches a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) catches a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack (44), middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) and defensive end Lerentee McCray (55) follow a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack (44), middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) and defensive end Lerentee McCray (55) follow a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.

Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) and defensive end Adam Gotsis (96) tackle San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) and defensive end Adam Gotsis (96) tackle San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack (44), middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) and defensive end Lerentee McCray (55) follow a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack (44), middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) and defensive end Lerentee McCray (55) follow a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) rushes past Jacksonville Jaguars' Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) rushes past Jacksonville Jaguars' Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Damien Wilson (54) tackles New York Jets' Tevin Coleman (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Jacksonville Jaguars' Damien Wilson (54) tackles New York Jets' Tevin Coleman (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) makes a move during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) makes a move during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Advertising