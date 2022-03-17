Panthers agree to terms with Damien Wilson

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some needed linebacker depth Thursday, picking up another versatile piece for the defense.
The team agreed to terms with former Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson.
The 28-year-old Wilson was originally a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015. He spent two years with the Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl ring there during the 2019 season.
He started all 17 games for the Jaguars last year, and put up a career-high 106 tackles along with 3.0 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.
The Panthers are in flux at linebacker at the moment, and have options depending on how they want to deploy them.
Other than mainstay Shaq Thompson, they brought back Frankie Luvu with hopes of expanding his role. They also re-signed backup and special teamer Julian Stanford.
But after letting regular starter Jermaine Carter test free agency, they were extremely thin there.
Wilson has spent time in Jacksonville (2021), Kansas City (2019-20) and Dallas (2015-18).