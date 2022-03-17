Panthers agree to terms with Damien Wilson

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some needed linebacker depth Thursday, picking up another versatile piece for the defense.

The team agreed to terms with former Jaguars linebacker ﻿Damien Wilson﻿.

The 28-year-old Wilson was originally a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015. He spent two years with the Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl ring there during the 2019 season.

He started all 17 games for the Jaguars last year, and put up a career-high 106 tackles along with 3.0 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

The Panthers are in flux at linebacker at the moment, and have options depending on how they want to deploy them.

Other than mainstay ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿, they brought back ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ with hopes of expanding his role. They also re-signed backup and special teamer ﻿Julian Stanford﻿.