Panthers agree to terms with Dave Canales to become head coach

Also, his recent work with the Bucs showed immediate results in a place many coaches were afraid to go.

Coming on the heels of Tom Brady's retirement in Tampa, Canales arrived this year alongside quarterback Baker Mayfield and helped lead them to an NFC South title and a playoff win.

And taking advantage of a quarterback who can throw on the move and get the ball downfield, the Bucs were seventh in the league in plays of 20 yards or more last year.

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, he spent 13 years with the Seahawks after following head coach Pete Carroll there from Southern Cal.