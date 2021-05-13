Panthers agree to terms with Daviyon Nixon

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a second member of their 11-man rookie class taken care of, in advance of this weekend's rookie minicamp.

Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal.

The fifth-round pick from Iowa (158th overall) was a considered a value pick by the Panthers, as many thought he'd go much sooner.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has shown he can move, with a 71-yard interception return against Penn State last year. He had 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for the Hawkeyes last year.

The Panthers needed to add some depth to the defensive line. They signed veteran DaQuan Jones﻿, but were thin there after releasing Kawann Short and Zach Kerr this offseason.