 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Panthers agree to terms with Daviyon Nixon

May 13, 2021 at 09:42 AM
DaviyonLandscape

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a second member of their 11-man rookie class taken care of, in advance of this weekend's rookie minicamp.

Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal.

The fifth-round pick from Iowa (158th overall) was a considered a value pick by the Panthers, as many thought he'd go much sooner.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has shown he can move, with a 71-yard interception return against Penn State last year. He had 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for the Hawkeyes last year.

The Panthers needed to add some depth to the defensive line. They signed veteran DaQuan Jones﻿, but were thin there after releasing Kawann Short and Zach Kerr this offseason.

The Panthers agreed to terms with fourth-rounder ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ last week to begin the process of getting a bunch of new guys under contract.

Photos of Daviyon Nixon at Iowa

View photos of defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon from his playing days at Iowa.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) closes in on Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, November 27, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
1 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) closes in on Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, November 27, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

Stephen Mally/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
2 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs with the ball during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The fumble was reversed after a review. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
3 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs with the ball during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The fumble was reversed after a review. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

Stephen Mally/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) closes in on Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, November 27, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
4 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) closes in on Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, November 27, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

Stephen Mally/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) grabs Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) during the fourth quarter of their game against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, October 31, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
5 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) grabs Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) during the fourth quarter of their game against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, October 31, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

Stephen Mally/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
6 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and defensive back Dane Belton (4) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
7 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and defensive back Dane Belton (4) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa's Daviyon Nixon (54) and Amani Jones (52) celebrate after an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 19-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 20

Iowa's Daviyon Nixon (54) and Amani Jones (52) celebrate after an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 19-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
9 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
10 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
11 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
12 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
13 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
14 / 20

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/© 2020 Iowa Athletics
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, right, rushes up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nixon was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
15 / 20

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, right, rushes up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nixon was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is tackled by Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
16 / 20

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is tackled by Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon stretches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
17 / 20

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon stretches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) celebrates his teams 20-0 win against Northwestern during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
18 / 20

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) celebrates his teams 20-0 win against Northwestern during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
19 / 20

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey tries to break a tackle by Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
20 / 20

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey tries to break a tackle by Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers agree to terms with linebacker Tae Davis

The veteran linebacker adds some depth on special teams, after impressing in that area in a half-season here last year.
news

Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

The veteran pass-rusher adds to a young group, and gives the Panthers a proven commodity at a position of need.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Sam Franklin Jr.

The veteran safety and special teams player is back, after leading the team in special teams tackles the last two seasons.
news

Panthers agree to terms with safety Nick Scott

Another former Rams safety joins the team, as Jordan Fuller's old teammate adds depth to the secondary.
news

Panthers agree to terms with receiver David Moore

He was here during the 2021 offseason, but has plenty of experience with head coach Dave Canales in both Seattle and Tampa Bay, where he showed he still has deep speed.
news

Panthers agree to terms with tackle Yosh Nijman

The former Packers tackle gives them an experienced option outside, after the early emphasis on adding guards in free agency.
news

Panthers agree to terms with K'Lavon Chaisson

The team adds another pass-rush option to the mix during a busy first week of the free agent period.
news

Panthers sign safety Jordan Fuller

The former Rams defensive back (who played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero) brings experience to the secondary.
news

Panthers agree to terms with DJ Wonnum

The Vikings outside linebacker was in the building Thursday and will be staying, adding some needed pass-rush help.
news

Panthers trade for immediate receiving help, and draft picks

With the start of the league year, the team's deal for wideout Diontae Johnson became official, as did the trade that sent Brian Burns to New York for draft picks.
news

Panthers release three players at start of league year

The team parted ways with center Bradley Bozeman, safety Vonn Bell, and tight end Hayden Hurst on Wednesday afternoon.
news

Panthers officially agree to terms with five free agents

The team has entered into agreement with five new players; two on offense and three on defense as the league year opens.
Advertising