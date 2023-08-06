Panthers agree to terms with Justin Houston

Aug 06, 2023
SPARTANBURG — A couple of good days in a row for the Panthers defense got even better Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers agreed to terms with veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, giving them the kind of experienced pass-rusher they need opposite ﻿Brian Burns﻿.

The 34-year-old Houston had 9.5 sacks for Baltimore last year and 111.5 in 12 seasons in the league.

Having a second pass-rusher on the other side can make the defense that much more effective, and as the team is developing some depth there, Houston gives some young players time to grow.

The team has not made a corresponding move yet.

news

Panthers make a change at cornerback

The team added cornerback Mac McCain, bringing the Greensboro, N.C. native back to his home state team.
news

Panthers waive two to get to roster limit

The team parted ways with defensive tackle John Penisini and outside linebacker Arron Mosby, after adding Deion Jones and Nick Thurman on Monday.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Nick Thurman

The team added some line depth Monday, giving them another defensive end who fits the 3-4 defense profile.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Deion Jones

The former Falcons player will join the team after a workout Monday, adding another experienced option at linebacker.
news

Panthers waive defensive tackle Bravvion Roy

The former sixth-round pick started 15 games in three seasons, but fell behind some newcomers after the shift to a 3-4 defense.
news

Panthers add quarterback Jake Luton

The team added a fourth passer for training camp, since veteran Andy Dalton's likely to get limited work in the preseason games.
news

Panthers waive running back

The team waived rookie Tiyon Evans on Friday, leaving the roster at 89 heading into the weekend.
news

Panthers add receiver Javon Wims

The move for an experienced receiver gets them back to the 90-man roster limit, heading into the second day of practice.
news

Panthers place four players on active/PUP list

The group includes starting guard Austin Corbett and fourth-round rookie Chandler Zavala. Players can be activated from the list at any time during camp.
news

Bryce Young agrees to terms on rookie contract

The Panthers have reached agreement on a deal with their first overall quarterback selection, allowing him to begin camp on time.
news

Panthers add a defensive lineman, waive safety

They signed former Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, reuniting him with head coach Frank Reich as the team continues to look at options up front.
