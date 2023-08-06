Panthers agree to terms with Justin Houston

SPARTANBURG — A couple of good days in a row for the Panthers defense got even better Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers agreed to terms with veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, giving them the kind of experienced pass-rusher they need opposite ﻿Brian Burns﻿.

The 34-year-old Houston had 9.5 sacks for Baltimore last year and 111.5 in 12 seasons in the league.

Having a second pass-rusher on the other side can make the defense that much more effective, and as the team is developing some depth there, Houston gives some young players time to grow.