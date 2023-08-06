Panthers agree to terms with Justin Houston

SPARTANBURG — A couple of good days in a row for the Panthers defense got even better Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers agreed to terms with veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, giving them the kind of experienced pass-rusher they need opposite Brian Burns.
The 34-year-old Houston had 9.5 sacks for Baltimore last year and 111.5 in 12 seasons in the league.
Having a second pass-rusher on the other side can make the defense that much more effective, and as the team is developing some depth there, Houston gives some young players time to grow.
The team has not made a corresponding move yet.
View photos from the Panthers' ninth practice of training camp in Spartanburg.