Panthers agree to terms with Sean Chandler

Mar 15, 2022 at 08:58 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a versatile piece of the secondary Tuesday, adding depth on defense and special teams.

The Panthers agreed to terms with safety ﻿Sean Chandler﻿ on a one-year deal. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Chandler started seven games on defense last year and played in 15, playing over half the team's defensive snaps. He was eighth on the team with 42 tackles last year, and was also a key player on special teams, with six tackles and a forced fumble there.

The 25-year-old Chandler's also one of the inspirational stories on the team. His family was homeless at times when he grew up in Camden, N.J., a story he's willing to share to help others.

The Panthers still have work to do in the secondary, though they reportedly were close to a deal with former Cowboys and Vikings safety Xavier Woods when the negotiating period opened Monday.

Chandler played in 15 games with seven starts for Carolina in 2021 after coming from the Giants.

