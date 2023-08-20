Panthers agree to terms with Troy Hill

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought in an experienced cornerback, and one who knows what will be expected of him here.

The team agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Troy Hill on Sunday night. There's no corresponding transaction yet, since he has yet to sign.

The 31-year-old Hill has spent most of his career with the Rams, playing there from 2015-20 and again last season.

With that background, he's played under Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley, giving him some familiarity with this system.

He has eight career interceptions and returned two for touchdowns for the Rams in 2020 (when he was with Evero and Cooley).