Carolina Panthers
Panthers all-time second-round picks

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:51 AM
Ryan Kalil
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers enter the second round of the NFL Draft Friday with the 39th overall selection, after last night's late trade of the 33rd to move up to draft Xavier Legette.

The second round has traditionally been kind to the Panthers, providing team captains, Pro Bowlers, as well as a member of the team's Hall of Honor.

Here's a look at the team's history in the second round, including overall selection number:

1995 — DE Shawn King (36)

1996 — WR Muhsin Muhammad (43)

1997 — S Mike Minter (56)

1999 — DE Mike Rucker (38)

Mike Rucker, Mike Minter
Chuck Burton/AP

2000 — S Deon Grant (57)

2001 — DT Kris Jenkins (44)

2002 — RB DeShaun Foster (34)

2003 — C Bruce Nelson (50)

2004 — WR Keary Colbert (62)

2005 — RB Eric Shelton (54)

2006 — CB Richard Marshall (58)

2007 — WR Dwayne Jarrett (45)

2007 — C Ryan Kalil (59)

2009 — DE Everette Brown (43)

2009 — S Sherrod Martin (59)

2010 — QB Jimmy Clausen (48)

2012 — G Amini Silatolu (40)

Kawann Short ranks seventh all-time with 32.5 career sacks.
Matt Marriott

2013 — DT Kawann Short (44)

2014 — DE Kony Ealy (60)

2015 — WR Devin Funchess (41)

2016 — CB James Bradberry (62)

2017 — WR Curtis Samuel (40)

2017 — OT Taylor Moton (64)

2018 — CB Donte Jackson (55)

2019 — OT Greg Little (39)

2020 — DE Yetur Gross-Matos (38)

2020 — S Jeremy Chinn (64)

2021 — WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (59)

2023 — WR Jonathan Mingo (39)

Muhsin Muhammad Through The Years

Photos of wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad throughout his career as a Carolina Panther.

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
1 / 36

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad breaks away from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahmed Plummer in the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
2 / 36

Oakland Raiders vs. Carolina Panthers at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Sunday, December 24, 2000. Raiders beat Panthers 52-9. Oakland Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) chases down Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
3 / 36

Carolina Panthers' Kris Magnum, left, congratulates Muhsin Muhammad (87) after he scored a second quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Miles Kennedy)
4 / 36

muhammad_11
5 / 36
Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad scores a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks' Ken Hamlin, right, in the second quarter in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004. Seattle won, 23-17. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
6 / 36

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrates his 28-yard touchdown catch over Arizona Cardinals' Renaldo Hill (21) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
7 / 36

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad tapes Super Bowl XXXVIII media day festivities at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Tuesday Jan. 27, 2004. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
8 / 36

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) catches an 85-yard pass reception during a 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
9 / 36

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) congratulates wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) after Muhammad caught his touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2004. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
10 / 36

Carolina Panthers wide receivers Steve Smith (89) and Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrate after Muhammad's 85-yard scoring reception during a 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
11 / 36

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad in action during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
12 / 36

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers waide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) is tackled during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders, Nov. 9, 2008 in Oakland. (AP Photos/Greg Trott)
13 / 36

Carolina Panthers coach John Fox, left, talks with receivers Steve Smith, center, and Muhsin Muhammad, right, during the team's NFL football training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
14 / 36

Chuck Burton
muhammad_9
15 / 36
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad catches a pass in front of New Orleans Saints defender Mike McKenzie (43) during the first half at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday Dec. 5, 2004. Muhammad caught the 51-yard pass from quarterback Jake Delhomme.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
16 / 36

Kansas City Chiefs' Pat Thomas chases Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 5, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
17 / 36

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrates a first down during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium, on Sunday, January 3, 2010. The Panthers won the game, 23-10. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)
18 / 36

Carolina Panthers receiver Muhsin Muhammad, left, celebrates after a touchdown reception in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Shantae Spencer during the second half Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, in San Francisco. Carolina won, 37-27. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
19 / 36

muhammad_8
20 / 36
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) reacts after a touchdown catch during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 28, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
21 / 36

Carolina Panthers waide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) scores during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders, Nov. 9, 2008 in Oakland. (AP Photos/Greg Trott)
22 / 36

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
23 / 36

muhammad_10
24 / 36
muhammad_2
25 / 36
Carolina Panthers Muhsin Muhammad (87) smiles during warmups in 1997. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
26 / 36

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2010 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
27 / 36

muhammad_1
28 / 36
muhammad_3
29 / 36
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrates after making a reception during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, October 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)
30 / 36

muhammad_6
31 / 36
muhammad_7
32 / 36
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (87) catches an 85-yard pass reception during a 32-29 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
33 / 36

muhammad_5
34 / 36
muhammad_4
35 / 36
Muhsin Muhammad
36 / 36
Chuck Burton/AP
Xavier Legette introduces himself to Panthers as first-round pick: "It hasn't really hit me yet." 

The Panthers 2024 first-round pick, receiver Xavier Legette, arrived in Charlotte to fanfare, introductions and a dream that doesn't yet seem real.
Hall of Honor wideout Muhsin Muhammad to announce second round pick

Muhammad, a Michigan native and former Panthers second-rounder, will be back in his old stomping grounds to announce the 39th overall pick tonight.
Why the Panthers drafted Xavier Legette

In addition to giving them the kind of wide receiver they lacked on the roster, the Panthers also bought an extra year of cost certainty by trading into the end of the first round to take him.
The Panthers go get their guy Xavier Legette in the first round

The Panthers made a trade on Thursday night, sneaking into the first round, selecting wide receiver Xavier Legette. 
The Waiting Game: For second-round picks, the silence can be deafening

When you're not chosen in the first round, you have to be patient. And you have to be prepared to be misled, cussed at, and worried about disappointing the family members who came to celebrate.
The Panthers WR corps could change drastically this week; what does that mean for those here?

As the Panthers prepare for this weekend's NFL draft, those in the wide receiver group try to keep their head down, but with an eye and ear on the draft that could change their room. 
How to watch, listen to, and livestream: The 2024 NFL Draft

Here's how to tune in to this week's NFL Draft.  
2024 Mock Draft Report 7.0

Check out who a collection of media outlets are projecting as the best 33rd and 39th picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Post-free agency draft needs reset: Defense

From the comings and goings at outside linebacker to free agency signings, the Panthers made a series of moves that have set up a different outlook for the draft. Here's a look at the defensive needs.
Post-free agency draft needs reset: Offense

The Panthers invested heavily in the offensive line this offseason, because they needed to. But several other spots are priorities heading into this week's draft. Here's a look at the offensive needs.
Ask The Old Guy: We will, we will mock you

So much talking. Now we're within a week of some actual doing. It will be good to get past mock drafts and onto actual ones. But you had plenty of questions, draft and otherwise. 
