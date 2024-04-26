Panthers all-time second-round picks

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers enter the second round of the NFL Draft Friday with the 39th overall selection, after last night's late trade of the 33rd to move up to draft Xavier Legette.
The second round has traditionally been kind to the Panthers, providing team captains, Pro Bowlers, as well as a member of the team's Hall of Honor.
Here's a look at the team's history in the second round, including overall selection number:
1995 — DE Shawn King (36)
1996 — WR Muhsin Muhammad (43)
1997 — S Mike Minter (56)
1999 — DE Mike Rucker (38)
2000 — S Deon Grant (57)
2001 — DT Kris Jenkins (44)
2002 — RB DeShaun Foster (34)
2003 — C Bruce Nelson (50)
2004 — WR Keary Colbert (62)
2005 — RB Eric Shelton (54)
2006 — CB Richard Marshall (58)
2007 — WR Dwayne Jarrett (45)
2007 — C Ryan Kalil (59)
2009 — DE Everette Brown (43)
2009 — S Sherrod Martin (59)
2010 — QB Jimmy Clausen (48)
2012 — G Amini Silatolu (40)
2013 — DT Kawann Short (44)
2014 — DE Kony Ealy (60)
2015 — WR Devin Funchess (41)
2016 — CB James Bradberry (62)
2017 — WR Curtis Samuel (40)
2017 — OT Taylor Moton (64)
2018 — CB Donte Jackson (55)
2019 — OT Greg Little (39)
2020 — DE Yetur Gross-Matos (38)
2020 — S Jeremy Chinn (64)
2021 — WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (59)
2023 — WR Jonathan Mingo (39)
Photos of wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad throughout his career as a Carolina Panther.