Panthers announce 2022 rookie jersey numbers

May 11, 2022 at 09:00 AM
RookieJerseyNumbers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have announced the jersey numbers for the 2022 draft class and the group of undrafted free agent signings.

This group will take to the practice field for the first time on Friday, May 13 for rookie minicamp.

First-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu will wear No. 79, the same number he wore at N.C. State.

Quarterback Matt Corral will wear No. 9. The last time that number was worn by a quarterback was in 2004 with Rodney Peete.

Linebacker Brandon Smith becomes the first Panthers linebacker to wear No. 40.

See below for the full list of jersey numbers. Note that numbers are subject to change.

Table inside Article
NumberNamePositionSchool
79Ikem EkwonuTN.C. State
9Matt CorralQBMississippi
40Brandon SmithLBPenn State
46Amaré BarnoDEVirginia Tech
64Cade MaysOLTennessee
35Kalon BarnesCBBaylor
87Josh BabiczTENorth Dakota State
4Davis CheekQBElon
52Isaiah Graham-MobleyLBBoston College
37Drew HartlaubSPenn State
10Ra'shaun HenryWRVirginia
13Talolo Limu-JonesWREastern Washington
37John LovettRBPenn State
78Marquan McCallDTKentucky
90Arron MosbyLBFresno State
15Andrew ParchmentWRFlorida State
85Charleston RamboWRMiami
94Khalan TolsonLBIllinois
83Derek WrightWRUtah

PHOTOS: All of Carolina's 2022 draft picks

View photos of all six of the Panthers draft picks in 2022.

Ickey Ekwonu
1 / 12
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Ickey Ekwonu in Charlotte
2 / 12

Ickey Ekwonu in Charlotte

AP22002627512820
3 / 12
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AP21325588093239
4 / 12
Thomas Graning/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Brandon Smith - 4th round (120th overall)
5 / 12

LB Brandon Smith - 4th round (120th overall)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Brandon Smith - 4th round (120th overall)
6 / 12

LB Brandon Smith - 4th round (120th overall)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
7 / 12

during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Matt Gentry/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia Tech linebacker Amare Barno rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
8 / 12

Virginia Tech linebacker Amare Barno rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OL Cade Mays - 6th round (199th overall)
9 / 12

OL Cade Mays - 6th round (199th overall)

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
OL Cade Mays - 6th round (199th overall)
10 / 12

OL Cade Mays - 6th round (199th overall)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Kalon Barnes - 7th round (242nd overall)
11 / 12

CB Kalon Barnes - 7th round (242nd overall)

Matt Patterson/AP
CB Kalon Barnes - 7th round (242nd overall)
12 / 12

CB Kalon Barnes - 7th round (242nd overall)

MATTHEW PUTNEY/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers release Azur Kamara

The team still needs to make two more roster moves prior to rookie minicamp to get to the 90-man limit.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Ikem Ekwonu

The first-round pick is their fourth to agree to his rookie deal, giving the left tackle a chance to hit the ground running at rookie minicamp.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Cleaning up after the draft party

The Panthers checked off a couple of big boxes on draft weekend, but people still have plenty of questions.

news

Cade Mays agrees to terms with Carolina

The sixth-round draft pick out of Tennessee earned All-SEC second team honors in 2021.

news

Register for the 2022 Keep Pounding 5K

This year's in-person race returns on June 4 in Uptown Charlotte.

news

Taste of the Panthers returns in 2022

Come enjoy an evening of gourmet food and wine at Bank of America Stadium on May 19, presented by Wellcare.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Kalon Barnes

The seventh-round cornerback ran the fastest 40 at the Combine this year.

news

Panthers celebrate fourth annual Keep Pounding Day

Players, coaches, and staff helped with four projects across the Carolinas, giving back to the community as a way of saying thanks.

news

Inside the Draft Room: Pieces fell into place

A deep look at the small moments and the year-long process that led the Panthers to Ikem Ekwonu and Matt Corral, among others.

news

Panthers waive kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

He finished last season on the roster, but the team brought Zane Gonzalez back this offseason.

news

New-look coaching staff brings more experience

Panthers think they are in a better position to develop players now, after adding a number of veteran assistants this offseason.

Advertising