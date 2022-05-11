Panthers announce 2022 rookie jersey numbers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have announced the jersey numbers for the 2022 draft class and the group of undrafted free agent signings.
This group will take to the practice field for the first time on Friday, May 13 for rookie minicamp.
First-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu will wear No. 79, the same number he wore at N.C. State.
Quarterback Matt Corral will wear No. 9. The last time that number was worn by a quarterback was in 2004 with Rodney Peete.
Linebacker Brandon Smith becomes the first Panthers linebacker to wear No. 40.
See below for the full list of jersey numbers. Note that numbers are subject to change.
|Number
|Name
|Position
|School
|79
|Ikem Ekwonu
|T
|N.C. State
|9
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Mississippi
|40
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|46
|Amaré Barno
|DE
|Virginia Tech
|64
|Cade Mays
|OL
|Tennessee
|35
|Kalon Barnes
|CB
|Baylor
|87
|Josh Babicz
|TE
|North Dakota State
|4
|Davis Cheek
|QB
|Elon
|52
|Isaiah Graham-Mobley
|LB
|Boston College
|37
|Drew Hartlaub
|S
|Penn State
|10
|Ra'shaun Henry
|WR
|Virginia
|13
|Talolo Limu-Jones
|WR
|Eastern Washington
|37
|John Lovett
|RB
|Penn State
|78
|Marquan McCall
|DT
|Kentucky
|90
|Arron Mosby
|LB
|Fresno State
|15
|Andrew Parchment
|WR
|Florida State
|85
|Charleston Rambo
|WR
|Miami
|94
|Khalan Tolson
|LB
|Illinois
|83
|Derek Wright
|WR
|Utah
