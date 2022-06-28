Panthers announce 2022 training camp dates

Jun 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM
CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers have announced the schedule for 2022 training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

The Panthers returned to Wofford in 2021 after a modified training camp in Charlotte in 2020.

This season, fans will see a return to the traditional training camp experience with autograph opportunities available after practice. Attendance at daily practices is free and open to the public. A list of permitted items and frequently asked questions about training camp is available here.

The team reports to training camp on July 26 with the first practice starting at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

On Saturday, July 30, the Panthers will host its annual Back Together Saturday event with an evening practice at Gibbs Stadium starting at 7 p.m. The evening will feature an evening practice, performances from the Panthers entertainment groups and fun, interactive activities for fans of all ages.

This season, training camp in Wofford will feature 12 total practices that are open to the public, breaking camp on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Click here or see below to view the full schedule of daily practices. All posted times and practices are subject to change.

The 2022 Fan Fest celebration, presented by Daimler Trucks North America, will be in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 11. Tickets for that event will be $5 with proceeds going to Panthers Charities. Tickets will be available to the public on July 13 at 10 a.m. through Panthers.com.

The Panthers will offer chances to win prizes around training camp, a daily email newsletter and dedicated app experience at camp. Click here for updates and links to all camp content as practice dates approach.

Best of 2021 training camp

View the best photos of Panthers 2021 training camp at Wofford from photographers Chanelle Smith-Walker and Angela Denogean.

