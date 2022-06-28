Panthers announce 2022 training camp dates

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers have announced the schedule for 2022 training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

The Panthers returned to Wofford in 2021 after a modified training camp in Charlotte in 2020.

This season, fans will see a return to the traditional training camp experience with autograph opportunities available after practice. Attendance at daily practices is free and open to the public. A list of permitted items and frequently asked questions about training camp is available here.

The team reports to training camp on July 26 with the first practice starting at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

On Saturday, July 30, the Panthers will host its annual Back Together Saturday event with an evening practice at Gibbs Stadium starting at 7 p.m. The evening will feature an evening practice, performances from the Panthers entertainment groups and fun, interactive activities for fans of all ages.