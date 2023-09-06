Panthers announce 2023 captains

Sep 06, 2023 at 11:58 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
2023TeamCaptains_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers announced their captains for the 2023 season, and it's a mix of the old and the new in head coach Frank Reich's first season here.

Captains were decided in a vote by players.

Veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson is a team captain for the fourth season, and the 2015 first-rounder has become one of the elder statesmen in the locker room.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns and right tackle Taylor Moton are once again captains, the third straight year they've served in that capacity.

The team also has three first-time captains in quarterback Bryce Young﻿, wide receiver Adam Thielen﻿, and punter Johnny Hekker﻿.

Young, the team's first overall pick in this year's draft, was a two-time captain at Alabama.

Thielen, signed in free agency this offseason, was a team captain with the Vikings the last two seasons.

Hekker, signed last offseason, had been a team captain with the Rams the previous eight seasons.

Panthers 2023 Captains

