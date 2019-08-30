Panthers announce first wave of 2019 roster cuts

CHARLOTTE -- The process of finalizing the 53-man roster has begun. The Panthers have trimmed the roster by 24 in advance of Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline.
Cornerback Corn Elder, a fifth-round pick in 2017 who was battling for the nickel role, is among the cuts. So too is veteran running back Cameron Artis-Payne, a fifth-round pick in 2015, and quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who started last season as Cam Newton's backup.
"It's very difficult. I've been on both sides of it. But it's all part of the game. You try to give the young men some advice as they go forward," head coach Ron Rivera said at the annual kickoff luncheon event Friday. "It's tough. This day is never a good day for me."
Below is the complete list of cuts so far. The Panthers have to make 13 more subtractions before tomorrow's deadline.
TERMINATED VESTED VETERANS
- RB Cameron Artis-Payne
- QB Taylor Heinicke
- CB Lorenzo Doss
- WR Aldrick Robinson
- LS Andew DePaola
WAIVED
- LB Brandon Bell
- G Tyler Catalina
- C Parker Collins
- CB Corn Elder
- DT Woodrow Hamilton
- G Taylor Hearn
- TE Cole Hunt
- WR Damion Jeanpiere
- WR Andre Levrone
- WR Jaydon Mickens
- CB Ryan Pulley
- WR Rashad Ross
- TE Jason Vander Laan
- LB Antwione Williams
- C John Yarbrough
WAIVED INJURED
- G Kofi Amichia
- S Damian Parms
INJURED RESERVE
- K Graham Gano
- G Kitt O'Brien