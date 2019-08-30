Panthers announce first wave of 2019 roster cuts

CHARLOTTE -- The process of finalizing the 53-man roster has begun. The Panthers have trimmed the roster by 24 in advance of Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Cornerback Corn Elder, a fifth-round pick in 2017 who was battling for the nickel role, is among the cuts. So too is veteran running back Cameron Artis-Payne, a fifth-round pick in 2015, and quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who started last season as Cam Newton's backup.

"It's very difficult. I've been on both sides of it. But it's all part of the game. You try to give the young men some advice as they go forward," head coach Ron Rivera said at the annual kickoff luncheon event Friday. "It's tough. This day is never a good day for me."