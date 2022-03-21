Panthers, Atrium Health partner to build play therapy room

Mar 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Playroom

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers and Atrium Health have partnered to revitalize a play therapy room in the Atrium Health Behavioral Health Charlotte facility to provide a space for healing for the youngest and most vulnerable patients in the community.

The funds from a grant provided by the Carolina Panthers allowed Atrium Health to revamp an existing room and purchase new durable toys for an enhanced therapeutic experience. These new materials cater to a spectrum of patients. They're also easy to clean, which is especially important during the ongoing pandemic.

"We needed our play therapy room to be welcoming and comfortable for our youngest patients," said Christine Zazzaro, vice president and facility executive of Atrium Health Behavioral Health Charlotte. "Now, our mental health specialists can better interact with and care for kids in a space that's not only engaging but beautiful."

Play is the language of children, and when children are not able to verbalize trauma, they can't move past it. Play therapy provides a vehicle for children to express their feelings so that they can continue to grow and develop into healthy human beings.

"The mental health concerns of children is a significant issue in the wake of the pandemic," said Riley Fields, Panthers director of community relations. "The Carolina Panthers are pleased to partner with Atrium Health to provide enhanced resources to support the mental health needs and well-being for children in our community."

