Panthers celebrate $250,000 NFL Grassroots Field Grant during ceremonial groundbreaking event at Reidsville High School

Mar 09, 2023 at 10:23 AM
The Carolina Panthers, in partnership with the NFL Foundation and Local Initiative Support Corporation (LISC) helped celebrate a ceremonial groundbreaking at Reidsville High School (NC) Tuesday March 7, 2023. Reidsville High School was awarded a $250,000 NFL Grassroots field grant from the Carolina Panthers and the NFL Foundation in partnership with LISC to support the school's $1.5 million renovation project that will provide a new synthetic playing surface for Jimmy Teague Field at Community Stadium, as well as a new running track. The completed project will provide increased access and opportunities for school and community athletic teams.

Carolina Panthers High School Coach of the Year Jimmy Teague served as master of ceremonies for the event which was attended by two hundred student-athletes and community members on a bright wind-swept day.  Rockingham County School Board Chair Kimberly McMichael, Rockingham Schools Superintendent John Stover, Reidsville Mayor Donald Gorham and LISC representative Kian Furnace were some of the local leaders in attendance for the celebration.

"Since the inception of the NFL/LISC Grassroots program, the Carolina Panthers have helped provide over $2 million in field grants serving 13 different projects in communities across North and South Carolina, and we're thrilled to add Reidsville High School as the latest recipient," said Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields. "For more than 90 years, Reidsville has produced a proud legacy of sustained excellence on the football field and this field grant is well-deserved. The grant funding will help provide a much-needed safe and durable playing field to support the next generation of Reidsville players, as well as serve the critical field space needs of the broader community. The Carolina Panthers are pleased to again partner with the NFL/LISC Grassroots Program to enhance the lives of thousands of youth in our region."

The Carolina Panthers celebrated a $250,000 NFL Grassroots field grant for Rockingham County Schools during a special groundbreaking ceremony at Reidsville High School March 7, 2023.

