Panthers claim defensive back T.J. Green

Green, a Clemson product, was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Green played in 31 games his first two seasons, starting 11. After being waived/injured, he spent some time with the Seahawks in 2018 and was added to the Saints' practice squad at the start of the 2019 season. Green was promoted to New Orleans' active roster ahead of last week's game and was then waived.