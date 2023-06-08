Panthers claim two players off waivers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled the roster back to the 90-man limit Thursday, giving them two new players to look at in next week's minicamp.

The team claimed defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and running back Tiyon Evans off waivers.

Dalton was waived by the Falcons Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder has also spent time with the Bears and Saints. He's been plagued by injuries in his career, but made his NFL debut for the Falcons last October against the Panthers.

He was born in Clemmons, N.C., and played at West Forsyth High and the University of North Carolina.

Evans was waived by the Rams Wednesday.