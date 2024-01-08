Panthers request interviews with nine head coaching candidates

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have submitted a list of requests for interviews with nine coaching candidates so far on Monday.
The Panthers have requested permission to interview the following coaches:
— Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
— Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
— Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
— Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn
— Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
— Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith
— Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris
— Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
— Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales
We will update this tracker as candidates are confirmed. No in-person interviews can be conducted until Jan. 22, but Zoom interviews can happen before then.