Panthers connections to North Carolina-Duke Final Four contest

CHARLOTTE - The state of North Carolina is on the edge of its seat Saturday as Duke and North Carolina face off in a storybook Final Four matchup.

This season is the last for Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, while North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis has led North Carolina on a dramatic run through the tournament as an eight seed.

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels have a nearly even record over the last 40 years and have never met in the NCAA Tournament, let alone the Final Four.

The majority of Panthers fans have a rooting interest tonight, either for OR against one of the teams, as do a number of former Panthers players.