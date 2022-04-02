Panthers connections to North Carolina-Duke Final Four contest

Apr 02, 2022 at 02:27 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Julius Peppers
Jamie Squire/Getty

CHARLOTTE - The state of North Carolina is on the edge of its seat Saturday as Duke and North Carolina face off in a storybook Final Four matchup.

This season is the last for Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, while North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis has led North Carolina on a dramatic run through the tournament as an eight seed.

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels have a nearly even record over the last 40 years and have never met in the NCAA Tournament, let alone the Final Four.

The majority of Panthers fans have a rooting interest tonight, either for OR against one of the teams, as do a number of former Panthers players.

﻿Julius Peppers﻿ is the most notable alum of either school as he played football and basketball at North Carolina and was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Peppers owns the Panthers record for most career sacks (97.0) and remains the only person to ever play in both a Super Bowl (2003) and a Final Four game (2000).

Julius Peppers
Ryan McKee/Getty

In all, 12 former Tar Heel football players have gone on to see game action for the Panthers.

Table inside Article
Name Years with Panthers
LB Andre Smith 2018-19
S Tre Boston 2014-16, 2019-20
S Da'Norris Searcy 2018
DE Hilee Taylor 2008-09
DE Julius Peppers 2002-09, 2017-18
OL Kevin Donnalley 2001-03
DB Jimmy Hitchcock 2000-01
DT Rick Terry 1998-99
RB Mike Dulaney 1998
RB Natrone Means 1998
LB Carlton Bailey 1995-97
P Tommy Barnhardt 1995

Only two former Duke football players have seen action with the Panthers, with Charlotte native Ross Cockrell leading the list.

Ross Cockrell
Steve Helber/AP
Table inside Article
Name Years with Panthers
CB Ross Cockrell 2018-19
LB Jeremy Cash 2016-17

And just in case you need cheering persuasion from all-time rushing leader and native west coaster ﻿Jonathan Stewart﻿...

NFLDRAFT22_Sweepstakes_1600x900

2022 Draft Experience

Enter to win a trip to Las Vegas and a spot in the Inner Circle as the Panthers make the picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Jaycee Horn takes over Panthers twitter handle

View all of Horn's tweets as he gives updates on his spring rehab, his hobbies outside of football and pancakes vs. waffles.
news

2022 Mock Draft Report 5.0: Turning the page to draft month

See which players are being mocked to Carolina as we enter the month of April.
news

My View: Behind the scenes of the free agency set

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker broke down the inspiration behind Carolina's set photos for free agency.
news

Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly

The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.
news

NFL changes postseason overtime rules

The new rule doesn't change the regular season format, after the Panthers lost to Minnesota last year without having a chance to tie.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft

The Panthers are taking a close look at the rookie class, but continue to explore other options to add at quarterback.
news

Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers

The new Panthers center got high marks from his old coach with the Ravens, and a former Panthers coach finds a new home.
news

Team-building becoming more complicated than ever

In an era of increased aggressiveness, precedent-breaking deals, and player empowerment, coaches and GMs are finding it harder to strike a balance.
news

GM Scott Fitterer thinks Panthers' roster is in a better place 

After an aggressive offseason, the Panthers think they're closer to contending in the NFC South.
news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: So many quarterback questions

The Panthers have been busy so far this offseason, but there's that one position they haven't addressed yet.
Advertising