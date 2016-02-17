 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Panthers, Darius Rucker Host Wounded Warriors

Feb 17, 2016 at 05:28 AM

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers created a special day for 26 Wounded Warriors, welcoming them to Bank of America Stadium for a behind-the-scenes tour and a surprise musical performance by Darius Rucker.

"The military has a special place in my heart, having grown up as a military kid," head coach Ron Rivera said. "It's nice for us to be able to give back to these men and women who have done so much for us."

The military heroes were in town at the invitation of the Hood Hargett Breakfast Club, spending the day after their stadium visit attending the Charlotte Stands for Heroes Concert & Comedy Show in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The Wounded Warriors received custom jerseys and met some Panthers players and coaches prior to Rucker's private performance in the team meeting room.

Charlotte Stands For Heroes

View photos of military heroes enjoying a VIP experience with the Panthers and musician Darius Rucker.

