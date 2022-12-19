Panthers, GMC name 2022 High School Coaches of the Week

Each week during the 2022 high school football season, the Carolina Panthers and GMC honored high school football coaches from across the Carolina's through the Panthers Coach of the Week program. The program recognizes high school coaches who continue to make a positive impact on their school, community, and the lives of their players.

10 coaches hailing from North and South Carolina were invited to the November 27th game against the Denver Broncos. Coaches were invited on field for pre-game warmups, enjoyed the game in a luxury suite, fraternized and reflected amongst each other, and were surprised with personalized gifts throughout the day.

During a third quarter timeout, coaches were honored with an on-field presentation where they were individually recognized for their hard work, dedication, and success following the 2022 season.

2022 Coaches of the Week: