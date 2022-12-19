Panthers, GMC name 2022 High School Coaches of the Week

Dec 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM
Each week during the 2022 high school football season, the Carolina Panthers and GMC honored high school football coaches from across the Carolina's through the Panthers Coach of the Week program. The program recognizes high school coaches who continue to make a positive impact on their school, community, and the lives of their players.

10 coaches hailing from North and South Carolina were invited to the November 27th game against the Denver Broncos. Coaches were invited on field for pre-game warmups, enjoyed the game in a luxury suite, fraternized and reflected amongst each other, and were surprised with personalized gifts throughout the day.

During a third quarter timeout, coaches were honored with an on-field presentation where they were individually recognized for their hard work, dedication, and success following the 2022 season.

2022 Coaches of the Week:

  • Jason Estep – Charlotte Christian School (Charlotte, NC)
  • Ken Floyd – A.C. Flora High School (Columbia, SC)
  • Corey Fountain – Clinton High School (Clinton, SC)
  • Zac Lendyak – Catawba Ridge High School (Fort Mill, SC)
  • Torrey Nowell – New Bern High School (New Bern, NC)
  • Kennedy Tinsley – Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC)
  • Jason Tone – T.L. Hanna High School (Anderson, SC)
  • Todd Willert – East Forsyth High School (Kernersville, NC)
  • Drew Marlowe – South Florence High School (Florence, SC)
  • Jimmy Teague – Reidsville High School (Reidsville, NC)

PHOTOS: 2022 High School Coaches of the Week

The Panthers honored the weekly winners in a ceremony on the field during the Steelers game in Week 15.

