Panthers host USAA boot camp at conclusion of 2022 training camp

SPARTANBURG - On the last day of training camp on Aug. 10, the Panthers host a number of service men and women for a special event for the second consecutive year.
The Panthers partnered with USAA to host more than 100 active military men and women for a special Salute to Service boot camp on the fields at Wofford.
The group got to watch the Panthers practice in the morning and met players and got autographs after practice ended.
Military men and women then got to go through football drills similar to the NFL's annual combine while also going through fun, training camp practice drills. FOX's Jay Glazer was also on hand this year to meet with and encourage all of the participants.
USAA and the Panthers annually work to support and honor active military families and veterans through events like this month's boot camp and a number of different campaigns and events during Salute to Service month in November.
Click below to see photos from the event:
The Panthers partnered with USAA to host more than 100 active military men and women for a special Salute to Service boot camp during the last week of training camp at Wofford.