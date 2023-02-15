Panthers in the final power rankings of 2022 season

Feb 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM
overallPowerRankings-(1)

CHARLOTTE - See where media outlets ranked the Panthers after the Super Bowl wrapped the 2022 season.

19
NFL
NFL.com
NFC South: Buccaneers 23rd, Saints 26th, Falcons 27th

Click here for more from the league's official website.

23
espn
ESPN
NFC South: Buccaneers 25th, Falcons 26th, Saints 28th

Click here for more from ESPN.

22
si
Sports Illustrated
NFC South: Buccaneers 17th, Saints 23rd, Falcons 26th

Click here for more from Sports Illustrated.

