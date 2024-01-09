Panthers legends Julius Peppers, Armanti Edwards named to College Football Hall of Fame

He was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2001 and a Second Team All-American in 2000. He won both the Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player and the Lombardi Award as the nation's top lineman in 2001. He was named the 2001 Chevrolet Defensive Player of the Year, finished 10th in the 2001 Heisman Trophy voting, and was a 2001 finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the nation's top defender.



His career totals also included 177 total tackles, five interceptions, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one fumble returned for a touchdown.