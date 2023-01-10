Panthers legends Luke Kuechly and DeAngelo Williams named to College Football Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE — A pair of Panthers legends are being honored in this year's class of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Former linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back DeAngelo Williams were among the 18 players announced this week as part of the class.
They will be inducted at a ceremony in Las Vegas on Dec. 5 and will be enshrined at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
During his three years at Boston College (2009-11), Kuechly was a two-time All-American and won all the major defensive honors in 2011, taking home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Butkus Award, the Rotary Lombardi Award, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy after leading all collegiate football players in tackles (191).
He finished his college career with 532 tackles, which is the second-most in NCAA history.
After being picked ninth overall by the Panthers in 2012, he went on to win defensive rookie of the year and defensive player of the year honors (2013) and was named to seven Pro Bowl teams in eight seasons.
Williams led the Memphis Tigers to three straight bowl games for the first time in school history and re-wrote the record books while he was there, making him the first player from the school to reach the College Football Hall of Fame.
He was an All-American in 2005 when he averaged 178.55 rushing yards per game. He set an NCAA record with 34 games of 100-plus yards rushing and finished his career as the FBS record-holder in all-purpose yards with 7,573 (which is now fourth).
The Panthers' first-round pick in 2006, Williams earned a Pro Bowl honor, and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2008. He's second on the Panthers' all-time rushing list with 6,846 yards, trailing only former teammate Jonathan Stewart (7,318).
They're the latest Panthers legends to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, after former linebacker Dan Morgan was named last year.
View photos of Luke Kuechly from his record-breaking eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers.