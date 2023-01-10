Panthers legends Luke Kuechly and DeAngelo Williams named to College Football Hall of Fame

Jan 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
DeAngelo Williams, Luke Kuechly

CHARLOTTE — A pair of Panthers legends are being honored in this year's class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Former linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back DeAngelo Williams were among the 18 players announced this week as part of the class.

They will be inducted at a ceremony in Las Vegas on Dec. 5 and will be enshrined at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Luke Kuechly
Mary Schwalm/AP

During his three years at Boston College (2009-11), Kuechly was a two-time All-American and won all the major defensive honors in 2011, taking home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Butkus Award, the Rotary Lombardi Award, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy after leading all collegiate football players in tackles (191).

He finished his college career with 532 tackles, which is the second-most in NCAA history.

After being picked ninth overall by the Panthers in 2012, he went on to win defensive rookie of the year and defensive player of the year honors (2013) and was named to seven Pro Bowl teams in eight seasons.

DeAngelo Williams
CARLOS OSORIO/AP

Williams led the Memphis Tigers to three straight bowl games for the first time in school history and re-wrote the record books while he was there, making him the first player from the school to reach the College Football Hall of Fame.

He was an All-American in 2005 when he averaged 178.55 rushing yards per game. He set an NCAA record with 34 games of 100-plus yards rushing and finished his career as the FBS record-holder in all-purpose yards with 7,573 (which is now fourth).

The Panthers' first-round pick in 2006, Williams earned a Pro Bowl honor, and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2008. He's second on the Panthers' all-time rushing list with 6,846 yards, trailing only former teammate Jonathan Stewart (7,318).

They're the latest Panthers legends to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, after former linebacker Dan Morgan was named last year.

Photos of Luke Kuechly through his Panthers career

View photos of Luke Kuechly from his record-breaking eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

E_MKII4738
1 / 77
Brandon Todd
LB Luke Kuechly
2 / 77
191229carvsno_2599
3 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_3851
4 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_1320
5 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII1103
6 / 77
Brandon Todd
191229carvsno_2063
7 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191229carvsno_1235
8 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK2_4405
9 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9923_1
10 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2721_1
11 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2120
12 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0263
13 / 77
Brandon Todd
191215carvssea_1576
14 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII7962
15 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1689
16 / 77
Brandon Todd
191126practice_203
17 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII0159
18 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_5869
19 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4613
20 / 77
Brandon Todd
191103carvstn_3386
21 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191103carvstn_944
22 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191103carvstn_1212
23 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_2134
24 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_7697
25 / 77
Brandon Todd
191013carattb_1266
26 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII9654
27 / 77
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, top, celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
28 / 77

Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, top, celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez
190908carvsla_2274
29 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
190929carathou_1833
30 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
190826_651
31 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_7388
32 / 77
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1498
33 / 77
Brandon Todd
Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 77

Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LukeCPIPlay60_1378
35 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Luke Kuechly returns an interception during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
36 / 77

Luke Kuechly returns an interception during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2017.

Luke Kuechly at the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
37 / 77

Luke Kuechly at the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Luke Kuechly signals before the snap against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018. The Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Detroit, MI.
38 / 77

Luke Kuechly signals before the snap against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018. The Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in Detroit, MI.

Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
39 / 77

Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis talk during Panthers practice on Thursday, December 13, 2018.
40 / 77

Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis talk during Panthers practice on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

Carolina Panthers linebackers Luke Kuechly (59) and Thomas Davis (58) look into the backfield during an NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
41 / 77

Carolina Panthers linebackers Luke Kuechly (59) and Thomas Davis (58) look into the backfield during an NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly during team stretch before the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
42 / 77

Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly during team stretch before the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during warm ups prior to Super Bowl 50 championship football game on Sunday, February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won the game 24-10. (Perry Knotts via AP)
43 / 77

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during warm ups prior to Super Bowl 50 championship football game on Sunday, February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won the game 24-10. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) celebrates after making a play during an NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
44 / 77

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) celebrates after making a play during an NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) runs to sack Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) during Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers , Sunday, February 6, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. The Broncos won 28-10. (Tom Hauck via AP)
45 / 77

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) runs to sack Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) during Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers , Sunday, February 6, 2016, in Santa Clara, CA. The Broncos won 28-10. (Tom Hauck via AP)

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) celebrates his sack of Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
46 / 77

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) celebrates his sack of Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

LB Thomas Davis, Sr., LB Luke Kuechly and DE Mario Addison
47 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
48 / 77
Chuck Burton
LB Luke Kuechly
49 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
50 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
51 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
52 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
53 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
54 / 77
LB Luke Kuechly
55 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
56 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
57 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
58 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
59 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
60 / 77
Kent Smith
LB Luke Kuechly
61 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
62 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
63 / 77
Mike McCarn
LB Luke Kuechly
64 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
65 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
66 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
67 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
68 / 77
LB Luke Kuechly
69 / 77
LB Luke Kuechly
70 / 77
LB Luke Kuechly
71 / 77
LB Luke Kuechly
72 / 77
19362134
LB Luke Kuechly
73 / 77
19362134
2012: LB Luke Kuechly - Boston College
74 / 77
Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott and LB Luke Kuechly
75 / 77
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly, head coach Ron Rivera
76 / 77
Carolina Panthers celebrate after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 49-15 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
77 / 77

Carolina Panthers celebrate after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 49-15 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

The Panthers continued the process Tuesday by completing an interview with former assistant coach and interim head coach Steve Wilks.

news

Herb Miller signed to reserve/future deal

The Panthers added the former Buccaneers and Browns cornerback to the roster for the coming year.

news

The Day After: Heading into an offseason of change

GM Scott Fitterer said the team's in a good position heading into the coaching search, and interim coach Steve Wilks kept the focus on the players at the end of his 6-6 run.

news

Panthers sign nine players on Monday

Carolina brought back a pair of free agent tight ends, and signed seven members of this year's practice squad.

news

Jaycee Horn looks to be "back up and running soon"

Recovering from wrist surgery, the Panthers cornerback could have potentially returned to action in the postseason.

news

Austin Corbett suffers torn ACL in season finale

The injury could push the right guard's timetable close to the start of the 2023 regular season, a damper on a year when the Panthers built a foundation up front.

news

Live updates from locker room clean out day

Follow the Panthers social media updates as players speak to the media and clean out the locker room on Monday.

news

Panthers to begin coaching search process

The team needs to interview two external minority candidates to comply with the Rooney Rule, and will also interview interim coach Steve Wilks.

news

Complete list of Panthers 2023 free agents

View the full list of Panthers free agents for the 2023 upcoming offseason.

news

Panthers officially hold the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

This spring's NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City on April 27-29, 2023.

news

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2023

Carolina will pick ninth overall and have seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Advertising