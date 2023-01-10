Panthers legends Luke Kuechly and DeAngelo Williams named to College Football Hall of Fame

Williams led the Memphis Tigers to three straight bowl games for the first time in school history and re-wrote the record books while he was there, making him the first player from the school to reach the College Football Hall of Fame.

He was an All-American in 2005 when he averaged 178.55 rushing yards per game. He set an NCAA record with 34 games of 100-plus yards rushing and finished his career as the FBS record-holder in all-purpose yards with 7,573 (which is now fourth).

The Panthers' first-round pick in 2006, Williams earned a Pro Bowl honor, and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2008. He's second on the Panthers' all-time rushing list with 6,846 yards, trailing only former teammate Jonathan Stewart (7,318).