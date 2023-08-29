Panthers make moves en route to 53-man roster limit

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers did the bulk of their cuts before practice Tuesday morning but still have some work to do later in the day to get to the 53-man roster limit.
The Panthers made moves with a total of 24 players early Tuesday, leaving them three moves to make prior to the 4 p.m. deadline.
Right guard Austin Corbett was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. That was expected, after he suffered a torn ACL in last year's finale and continues to rehab. He'll miss at least the first four games.
Defensive end Henry Anderson was placed on injured reserve.
They also waived or terminated the contracts of the following 22 players: running back Spencer Brown; wide receivers Shi Smith, Javon Wims, and Josh Vann; offensive linemen Justin McCray, Michael Jordan, Deonte Brown, Sam Tecklenburg, and JD Direnzo; defensive lineman Raequan Williams; outside linebackers Kobe Jones, Eku Leota, and Jordan Thomas; inside linebackers Deion Jones, Brandon Smith, and Ace Eley; safety Eric Rowe; and cornerbacks Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Herb Miller, Mac McCain, and Mark Milton.
The team will practice early this afternoon, and head coach Frank Reich is scheduled to talk to reporters afterward.
The Panthers also traded for Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette late Monday night, adding a return man to the mix in a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-round picks.
Re-live the action from the Panthers' final preseason contest of 2023 against the Detroit Lions with our best photos before the game, during the action and after the final whistle.