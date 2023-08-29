Panthers make moves en route to 53-man roster limit

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers did the bulk of their cuts before practice Tuesday morning but still have some work to do later in the day to get to the 53-man roster limit.

The Panthers made moves with a total of 24 players early Tuesday, leaving them three moves to make prior to the 4 p.m. deadline.

Right guard ﻿Austin Corbett﻿ was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. That was expected, after he suffered a torn ACL in last year's finale and continues to rehab. He'll miss at least the first four games.

Defensive end ﻿Henry Anderson﻿ was placed on injured reserve.

They also waived or terminated the contracts of the following 22 players: running back Spencer Brown; wide receivers Shi Smith, Javon Wims, and Josh Vann; offensive linemen Justin McCray, Michael Jordan, Deonte Brown, Sam Tecklenburg, and JD Direnzo; defensive lineman Raequan Williams; outside linebackers Kobe Jones, Eku Leota, and Jordan Thomas; inside linebackers Deion Jones, Brandon Smith, and Ace Eley; safety Eric Rowe; and cornerbacks Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Herb Miller, Mac McCain, and Mark Milton.

The team will practice early this afternoon, and head coach Frank Reich is scheduled to talk to reporters afterward.