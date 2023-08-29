Panthers make moves en route to 53-man roster limit

Aug 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Austin Corbett
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers did the bulk of their cuts before practice Tuesday morning but still have some work to do later in the day to get to the 53-man roster limit.

The Panthers made moves with a total of 24 players early Tuesday, leaving them three moves to make prior to the 4 p.m. deadline.

Right guard ﻿Austin Corbett﻿ was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. That was expected, after he suffered a torn ACL in last year's finale and continues to rehab. He'll miss at least the first four games.

Defensive end ﻿Henry Anderson﻿ was placed on injured reserve.

They also waived or terminated the contracts of the following 22 players: running back Spencer Brown; wide receivers Shi Smith, Javon Wims, and Josh Vann; offensive linemen Justin McCray, Michael Jordan, Deonte Brown, Sam Tecklenburg, and JD Direnzo; defensive lineman Raequan Williams; outside linebackers Kobe Jones, Eku Leota, and Jordan Thomas; inside linebackers Deion Jones, Brandon Smith, and Ace Eley; safety Eric Rowe; and cornerbacks Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Herb Miller, Mac McCain, and Mark Milton.

The team will practice early this afternoon, and head coach Frank Reich is scheduled to talk to reporters afterward.

The Panthers also traded for Chiefs wide receiver ﻿Ihmir Smith-Marsette﻿ late Monday night, adding a return man to the mix in a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-round picks.

Game Angles: Best of Panthers vs. Lions

Re-live the action from the Panthers' final preseason contest of 2023 against the Detroit Lions with our best photos before the game, during the action and after the final whistle.

230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-080
1 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-61
2 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-77
3 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-110
4 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-69
5 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-087
6 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-053
7 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_NationalAnthem_KR-02
8 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-188
9 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-122
10 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-50
11 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-024
12 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_GameAction_KR-45
13 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-133
14 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-107
15 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-57
16 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-75
17 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-100
18 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-137
19 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-43
20 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-25
21 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-154
22 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-143
23 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-83
24 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-48
25 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-095
26 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-40
27 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-60
28 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-58
29 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-81
30 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-161
31 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-63
32 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-68
33 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-73
34 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-80
35 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-105
36 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-18
37 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-20
38 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-057
39 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-16
40 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-06
41 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-16
42 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-167
43 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-66
44 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-86
45 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-15
46 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-162
47 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-49
48 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-54
49 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-139
50 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-066
51 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-34
52 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-42
53 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-20
54 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-03
55 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-59
56 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-152
57 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-79
58 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-131
59 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-088
60 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-10
61 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-84
62 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-076
63 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-55
64 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-138
65 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-67
66 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-190
67 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-144
68 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-059
69 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-26
70 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-095
71 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-45
72 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-091
73 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-66
74 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-10
75 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-76
76 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-87
77 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-015
78 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-06
79 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-127
80 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-209
81 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-201
82 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-60
83 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-164
84 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-74
85 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-109
86 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-096
87 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-040
88 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-008
89 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-058
90 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-62
91 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-149
92 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-22
93 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-112
94 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-34
95 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-127
96 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-52
97 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-16
98 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-178
99 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-45
100 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-24
101 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-26
102 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-57
103 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-23
104 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-05
105 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-08
106 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-90
107 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-41
108 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-121
109 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-017
110 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-078
111 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-103
112 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-13
113 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers get to 53-man roster with three more moves

Veteran tackle Cam Erving was among the three players let go to set the intial roster for the regular season.
news

Wide receiver acquired in trade with Chiefs

The Panthers picked up Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a deal involving a conditional swap of 2025 seventh-round picks. 
news

Panthers waive 11 players Saturday

The moves are the first as the team works to get to a 53-man roster prior to Tuesday's deadline.
news

Panthers waive defensive lineman

The team parted ways with nose tackle Marquan McCall Monday, as they continue to look at their options in the front of a new 3-4 defense.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Troy Hill

The veteran cornerback has background with some Panthers coaches, and adds experience to the secondary.
news

Panthers add some secondary depth

The team also placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve, after he suffered a significant hamstring injury in training camp.
news

Panthers add a kicker to the roster

The team signed former Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright, since Eddy Piñeiro is managing a recent groin injury.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Justin Houston

The veteran pass-rusher gives them another proven threat, and adds to a defense that has had two solid days in a row in training camp.
news

Panthers make a change at cornerback

The team added cornerback Mac McCain, bringing the Greensboro, N.C. native back to his home state team.
news

Panthers waive two to get to roster limit

The team parted ways with defensive tackle John Penisini and outside linebacker Arron Mosby, after adding Deion Jones and Nick Thurman on Monday.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Nick Thurman

The team added some line depth Monday, giving them another defensive end who fits the 3-4 defense profile.
Advertising