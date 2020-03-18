Panthers officially acquire LT Russell Okung

Mar 18, 2020 at 06:27 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Panthers_Trade_TemplateTwitter copy

CHARLOTTE – What was reported is now official.

The Panthers have acquired offensive tackle Russell Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for now-former Panthers guard Trai Turner. The trade was made official Wednesday afternoon.

Okung, a two-time Pro Bowler who spent the last three seasons with the Chargers, now reunites with his former offensive line coach in current Panthers assistant Pat Meyer.

"Russell is tough, athletic, long with really good speed," Meyer said. "He has a ton of football intelligence. He studies the game year-round, and I bet you that he's watching tape right now of defensive linemen. He's someone that you really want in your team room because the younger guys listen to him. He is a leader by example by taking guys aside and talking to them and working on their game. It hits home when it's coming from a Pro Bowler like that."

Related Links

With 124 career starts, Okung will enter his 11th season in the NFL after spending time in Los Angeles (2017-19), Denver (2016) and Seattle (2010-15).

In 2019, he played in six games after opening the season on the reserve/non-football illness list after suffering a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed five pressures and no sacks.

In 2017, Okung earned Pro Bowl honors while starting 15 games and helping Philip Rivers throw for 4,515 yards and 28 touchdowns, as the Chargers offensive line allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL (18). That season, Okung also helped block for Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns.

Okung spent one season with the Broncos following a six-year run in Seattle, where he won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013. He had his first Pro Bowl season in 2012, when he helped Seattle rank third in the NFL in rushing. He allowed just two sacks, the lowest sack-per-game rate (0.133) of his career.

Originally drafted by Seattle in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State, Okung currently ranks second among active offensive tackles with 14 career postseason starts.

Related Content

news

Jacob Eason signed to reserve/future contract

The quarterback played in one game last year, and spent time on the practice squad here and with the 49ers.

news

Myles Dorn signed to reserve/future deal

They added the local product and former North Carolina safety to the offseason roster, after he spent the last three years with the Vikings.

news

Herb Miller signed to reserve/future deal

The Panthers added the former Buccaneers and Browns cornerback to the roster for the coming year.

news

Panthers sign nine players on Monday

Carolina brought back a pair of free agent tight ends, and signed seven members of this year's practice squad.

news

Panthers make roster moves before season finale

Josh Norman, Preston Williams, Phil Hoskins and Sam Tecklenburg were added to Sunday's active roster.

news

Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve

The cornerback suffered a wrist injury in Week 16, and there was a chance he could have returned if the Panthers had qualified or been alive for the playoffs.

news

Panthers activate Andre Roberts, Josh Norman

A couple of veterans could have roles in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, offering some help in the return game and the secondary.

news

Josh Norman signed to Panthers practice squad

The veteran cornerback returned Monday, and is likely to be on the active roster in time for Week 17's de facto playoff game at Tampa Bay.

news

Panthers place Justin Layne on reserve/did not report

The cornerback was claimed off waivers earlier this week, but the good news on the injury report reduced the need for depth there.

news

Panthers claim cornerback Justin Layne

They added some depth in the secondary by claiming the former Steelers third-rounder off waivers from the Bears.

news

Andre Roberts designated to return from IR

The former All-Pro returner is back to practice after an early season knee injury, giving them a chance to add some pop on special teams.

news

Brandon Smith placed on injured reserve

The rookie linebacker suffered an ankle injury in Seattle, cutting short a promising first season.

Advertising