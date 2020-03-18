Panthers officially acquire LT Russell Okung

"Russell is tough, athletic, long with really good speed," Meyer said. "He has a ton of football intelligence. He studies the game year-round, and I bet you that he's watching tape right now of defensive linemen. He's someone that you really want in your team room because the younger guys listen to him. He is a leader by example by taking guys aside and talking to them and working on their game. It hits home when it's coming from a Pro Bowler like that."