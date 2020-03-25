Panthers officially sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

Mar 25, 2020 at 03:45 PM
Teddy Bridgewater signed

The Panthers on Wednesday signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year contract.

Bridgewater is entering his seventh NFL season in 2020 after spending the past two years with the Saints. In 2019, Bridgewater went 5-0 as a starter while filling in for injured quarterback Drew Brees. On the season, Bridgewater finished with 1,384 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 99.1. Among NFL quarterbacks with at least five starts, Bridgewater ranked sixth with a completion percentage of 67.9.

A product of Louisville, Bridgewater entered the NFL when the Vikings took him with the 32nd pick of the 2014 Draft. In 2015, he earned Pro Bowl honors after leading the Vikings to an 11-5 record and their first NFC North title since 2009.

Bridgewater has played in 44 career games and has a record of 22-12 as a starter. He has totaled 7,652 passing yards and 38 touchdowns with a 65.2 completion percentage.

Advertising