Panthers place three on IR, activate one, agree to terms with two

Oct 24, 2023 at 03:44 PM
Jeremy Chinn
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers came out of the bye week with a flurry of moves, which reflect a recent rash of injuries and a need for depth.

The Panthers placed three players on injured reserve, ruling them out for the next four weeks.

That group includes defensive back Jeremy Chinn﻿ (quadriceps), outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ (hamstring), and tight end Giovanni Ricci﻿ (shoulder).

They got one important piece back, as right guard Austin Corbett has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He's practiced for the last three weeks, after recovering from last year's torn ACL in the regular season finale. They've used three different starters at right guard, and three at left guard since Brady Christensen was lost for the season with a biceps tear in the opener.

To fill two of those roster spots, the Panthers agreed to terms with offensive lineman Brett Toth from the Eagles' practice squad and outside linebacker Luiji Vilain from the Vikings practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The 27-year-old Toth, a Charleston S.C.-native and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, has been with the Eagles for parts of the last four seasons.

He's played in 17 games, with one start in his career, and has also had a short stint with the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old Vilain played at Michigan and Wake Forest, and landed with the Vikings last year as an undrafted rookie. He's from Ottawa, Ontario, and was a third-round pick in the 2021 CFL draft. He appeared in three games for the Vikings last year.

The Panthers also released veteran offensive lineman Justin McCray from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Alex Cook signed from Giants practice squad

The Panthers added some safety depth, which they desperately needed, by adding the rookie from the University of Washington.
news

Tight end Ian Thomas placed on injured reserve

The veteran blocker picked up a calf injury and will be out for at least the next four weeks.
news

Panthers sign Dicaprio Bootle to the active roster

He's been elevated from the practice squad each of the last three weeks, helping on special teams and providing secondary depth.
news

Panthers add Deion Jones to 53-man roster

The veteran linebacker adds some depth after the injury to Shaq Thompson. They also made practice squad moves leading into the Seattle game.
news

Panthers place Shaq Thompson on IR

The veteran linebacker suffered a broken ankle in Monday's loss to the Saints, and has already had surgery. Plus, a practice squad move.
news

Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve

The starting cornerback suffered a hamstring injury against the Falcons, and will now miss at least the next four games.
news

Panthers sign cornerback Sam Webb

They snagged him off the Raiders practice squad, adding some depth after Jaycee Horn's hamstring injury.
news

Panthers place Brady Christensen on injured reserve

The starting left guard was injured late in the opener at Atlanta, creating a shuffle up front. Plus, more practice squad moves.
news

Panthers fill out 53-man roster, make practice squad moves

They added offensive tackle David Sharpe to the active roster, and signed veteran defensive end Chris Wormley and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle to the practice squad.
news

Panthers add Chandler Wooten to active roster

The linebacker was brought up from the practice squad, giving them 52 players on the 53-man roster.
news

Marquis Haynes placed on injured reserve

The veteran pass-rusher missed most of camp with a back issue, and will now miss at least the first four games. 
