Panthers place three on IR, activate one, agree to terms with two

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers came out of the bye week with a flurry of moves, which reflect a recent rash of injuries and a need for depth.

The Panthers placed three players on injured reserve, ruling them out for the next four weeks.

That group includes defensive back Jeremy Chinn﻿ (quadriceps), outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos﻿ (hamstring), and tight end Giovanni Ricci﻿ (shoulder).

They got one important piece back, as right guard Austin Corbett has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He's practiced for the last three weeks, after recovering from last year's torn ACL in the regular season finale. They've used three different starters at right guard, and three at left guard since Brady Christensen was lost for the season with a biceps tear in the opener.

To fill two of those roster spots, the Panthers agreed to terms with offensive lineman Brett Toth from the Eagles' practice squad and outside linebacker Luiji Vilain from the Vikings practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The 27-year-old Toth, a Charleston S.C.-native and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, has been with the Eagles for parts of the last four seasons.

He's played in 17 games, with one start in his career, and has also had a short stint with the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old Vilain played at Michigan and Wake Forest, and landed with the Vikings last year as an undrafted rookie. He's from Ottawa, Ontario, and was a third-round pick in the 2021 CFL draft. He appeared in three games for the Vikings last year.