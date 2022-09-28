Panthers praying for families in path of Hurricane Ian

Thomas-Oliver was in college at Florida International in Miami in 2017 when Hurricane Irma hit land, flooding his school and forcing the football team to evacuate and play their home opener against Alcorn State on the road. He also remembered Hurricane Charley in 2004, which at the time was the strongest storm to hit the United States since Andrew in 1992. He was 6 years old at the time, so his specific memories of the storm are few, beyond hearing the wind, seeing trees uprooted, but he recalled the aftermath.

"It messed up my school pretty bad," he said. "All you can really do is hope everyone's OK."

Other Panthers with South Florida ties expressed a relief the storm was passing north of their families, but with the recognition of what the storm can leave behind.

Defensive end Brian Burns, from Fort Lauderdale, said he's been in touch with family in Florida today and said: "I don't know that they're going to get the worst of it, but it's close enough for comfort."

He remembered seeing empty grocery store shelves as they prepared for storms when he was a child, and families coming together to support each other, staying with nearby friends with generators in the aftermath.