Panthers promote character education at pep rally

Sep 16, 2014 at 07:16 AM

Champions of Character Pep Rally

FORT MILL, S.C. - Linebacker Thomas Davis and kicker Graham Gano along with Sir Purr and TopCats visited Sugar Creek Elementary School for a high-energy, interactive pep rally with more than 800 students to reinforce the school's character education program. The school received a $2,500 grant from the Carolina Panthers and Harris Teeter to provide additional resources for its character education efforts. Sugar Creek Elementary School earned the pep rally and grant after being selected from nominations from across the region.

