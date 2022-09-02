Panthers release Camp Confidential Episode 2

Sep 02, 2022 at 09:00 AM

In this episode of Camp Confidential, presented by Daimler Truck North America:

  • Go inside the hard-hitting joint practices in New England
  • Experience the best mic'd up moments from the sidelines with Shaq Thompson and Giovanni Ricci
  • Watch a special one-on-one interview with Baker Mayfield after winning the starting QB job
  • Share special moments with the family of first-round draft pick and Charlotte native Ikem Ekwonu as they watch his first home game in Bank of America Stadium

Photos of Panthers 2022 53-man roster

View headshots and action photos of each of the Panthers players on the 53-man roster, continually updated after roster transactions.

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
1 / 106

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
2 / 106

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
3 / 106

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
4 / 106

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
PINERO_Player-Headshot-PSD
5 / 106
Eddy Piñeiro
6 / 106
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
7 / 106

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
8 / 106

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
9 / 106

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
10 / 106

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
11 / 106

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
12 / 106

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
13 / 106

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
14 / 106

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - PJ Walker
15 / 106

QB - 11 - PJ Walker

Gregg Forwerck/NFL Photos
QB - 11 - PJ Walker
16 / 106

QB - 11 - PJ Walker

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
17 / 106

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
18 / 106

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault
19 / 106

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault

Laviska Shenault
20 / 106
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
21 / 106

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
22 / 106

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
23 / 106

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
24 / 106

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
25 / 106

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
26 / 106

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
27 / 106

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
28 / 106

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
29 / 106

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
30 / 106

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
31 / 106

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
32 / 106

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
33 / 106

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
34 / 106

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.
35 / 106

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.
36 / 106

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
37 / 106

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
38 / 106

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
39 / 106

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
40 / 106

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 34 - Sean Chandler
41 / 106

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

S - 34 - Sean Chandler
42 / 106

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
43 / 106

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
44 / 106

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
45 / 106

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
46 / 106

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
47 / 106

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
48 / 106

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
49 / 106

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
50 / 106

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LS - 44 - JJ Jansen
51 / 106

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen
52 / 106

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
53 / 106

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
54 / 106

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
55 / 106

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
56 / 106

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
57 / 106

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
58 / 106

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
59 / 106

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
60 / 106

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
61 / 106

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
62 / 106

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
63 / 106

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

C - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
64 / 106

C - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
65 / 106

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
66 / 106

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
G/C - 60 - Pat Elflein
67 / 106

G/C - 60 - Pat Elflein

C/G - 60 - Pat Elflein
68 / 106

C/G - 60 - Pat Elflein

Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
69 / 106

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

G - 63 - Austin Corbett
70 / 106

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
OL - 64 - Cade Mays
71 / 106

OL - 64 - Cade Mays

OL - 64 - Cade Mays
72 / 106

OL - 64 - Cade Mays

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 70 - Brady Christensen
73 / 106

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

T - 70 - Brady Christensen
74 / 106

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
75 / 106

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
76 / 106

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
77 / 106

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

T - 72 - Taylor Moton
78 / 106

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
G - 73 - Michael Jordan
79 / 106

G - 73 - Michael Jordan

G - 73 - Michael Jordan
80 / 106

G - 73 - Michael Jordan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 75 - Cameron Erving
81 / 106

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

T - 75 - Cameron Erving
82 / 106

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
83 / 106

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
84 / 106

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
85 / 106

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
86 / 106

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
87 / 106

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
88 / 106

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
89 / 106

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
90 / 106

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
91 / 106

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
92 / 106

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
93 / 106

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
94 / 106

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 90 - Amaré Barno
95 / 106

DE - 90 - Amaré Barno

DE - 90 - Amaré Barno
96 / 106

DE - 90 - Amaré Barno

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
97 / 106

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
98 / 106

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
99 / 106

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
100 / 106

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
101 / 106

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
102 / 106

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
103 / 106

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
104 / 106

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
105 / 106

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
106 / 106

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
news

Brady Christensen builds chemistry along the offensive line

The second-year lineman and rookie Ikem Ekwonu have worked to anchor the Panthers' left side throughout the preseason, and they're ready to roll into Week 1.

news

Eddy Piñeiro excited for new opportunity in Carolina

The Panthers' new kicker is grateful to be reunited with his former coach, as he works to acclimate to the team quickly.

news

Notebook: Cornerback depth gives Panthers options

Coordinator Phil Snow loves the way he can scheme, thanks to having Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, and CJ Henderson.

news

Sam Darnold placed on injured reserve

Darnold will miss at least four weeks with an ankle injury, and the move creates the spot for kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

