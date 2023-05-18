Panthers release two players

May 18, 2023 at 02:12 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RosterMoves_Wide (4)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a pair of roster moves Thursday afternoon, clearing some roster spots as they evaluate a number of options heading into OTAs next week.

The team waived quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Preston Williams Thursday.

Eason was with the team last year and appeared in the Rams game. His departure leaves them with three quarterbacks: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, and Matt Corral.

Williams also spent last season with the Panthers, with most of the year on the practice squad before being activated for the regular season finale.

The moves leave the roster at 88.

PHOTOS: Panthers participate in offseason workouts

View photos from the Panthers' offseason workouts on Thursday.

230518 VMC KR-161
1 / 46
230518 VMC KR-132
2 / 46
230518 VMC KR-120
3 / 46
230518 VMC-091
4 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC KR-143
5 / 46
230518 VMC KR-145
6 / 46
230518 VMC KR-139
7 / 46
230518 VMC KR-129
8 / 46
230518 VMC KR-119
9 / 46
230518 VMC KR-075
10 / 46
230518 VMC KR-104
11 / 46
230518 VMC KR-067
12 / 46
230518 VMC KR-069
13 / 46
230518 VMC KR-090
14 / 46
230518 VMC KR-092
15 / 46
230518 VMC KR-063
16 / 46
230518 VMC-121
17 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC KR-029
18 / 46
230518 VMC-154
19 / 46
230518 VMC-132
20 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC-138
21 / 46
230518 VMC-151
22 / 46
230518 VMC-149
23 / 46
230518 VMC-128
24 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC-136
25 / 46
230518 VMC-106
26 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC-124
27 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC-113
28 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC-096
29 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC-092
30 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC-095
31 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC-079
32 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC-094
33 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC KR-324
34 / 46
230518 VMC KR-313
35 / 46
230518 VMC-085
36 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC-082
37 / 46
Carolina Panthers
230518 VMC KR-238
38 / 46
230518 VMC KR-170
39 / 46
230518 VMC KR-174
40 / 46
230518 VMC KR-268
41 / 46
230518 VMC KR-219
42 / 46
230518 VMC KR-166
43 / 46
230518 VMC KR-208
44 / 46
230518 VMC KR-198
45 / 46
230518 VMC KR-157
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers add to roster after rookie minicamp

The team signed three players who were here over the weekend on a tryout basis, among other moves on Tuesday.

news

Panthers re-sign offensive lineman Michael Jordan

Jordan returns to bring depth along the offensive line.

news

Panthers agree to terms with DJ Johnson

The Panthers' new outside linebacker came to a deal after they traded up to get him in the third round of this year's draft.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Cam Erving

The veteran tackle brings some experience — and veteran wisdom — back to an offensive line that is expected to be a strength of a new offense.

news

Chandler Zavala agrees to terms on rookie deal

The guard from N.C. State will help the Panthers with offensive line depth while their starting guards recover from late-season injuries.

news

Jammie Robinson agrees to terms on rookie contract

The fifth-round safety agreed to a four-year contract with the Panthers on Tuesday.

news

Panthers sign wide receiver Damiere Byrd

The former Panthers wideout is back, giving them some depth at the position and some needed help on special teams.

news

Panthers add defensive lineman John Penisini

The former Lions nose tackle adds some size to the new-look defensive front, as they transition to a 3-4 defense.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Eric Rowe

The versatile defensive back gives them another veteran presence in the secondary, with experience at safety and nickel in recent years.

news

Panthers sign linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill

They add a veteran with experience as a starter, and also a player who will contribute across all their special teams units.

news

Panthers trade kicker Zane Gonzalez to San Francisco

Carolina received conditional late-round 2025 compensation as part of the deal.

Advertising