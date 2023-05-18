Panthers release two players

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a pair of roster moves Thursday afternoon, clearing some roster spots as they evaluate a number of options heading into OTAs next week.

The team waived quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Preston Williams Thursday.

Eason was with the team last year and appeared in the Rams game. His departure leaves them with three quarterbacks: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, and Matt Corral.

Williams also spent last season with the Panthers, with most of the year on the practice squad before being activated for the regular season finale.