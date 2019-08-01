Panthers sign Tre Boston to one-year contract

SPARTANBURG – Carolina had a big question mark at free safety all offseason. Now, a week into training camp, they have an answer.

The Panthers signed free agent safety Tre Boston to a one-year contract on Thursday, reuniting with their former fourth-round pick. To make room on the roster, Carolina waived tight end Ethan Wolf.

The Panthers drafted Boston out of North Carolina back in 2014 and he started 16 games in three seasons with the team before being released in 2017. During that span, he recorded five total interceptions (three in the regular season and two in the postseason).

He spent the 2017 season with the Chargers, recording a career-high five interceptions and eight passes defensed as a full-time starter. He was with the Cardinals in 2018, posting three interceptions and nine pass breakups along with a career-high 85 tackles. His eight picks over the last two years tie him for third-most among all safeties in that span.