Panthers to hold Football 101

Aug 04, 2014 at 04:15 AM
140804_football-101_logo.jpg

Enjoy an evening of football and fun at Football 101 presented by Belk on Tuesday, October 7 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Designed to increase basic football knowledge, the workshop helps football beginners better understand the game and provides a forum where they can ask questions - all in an entertaining and engaging atmosphere.

Panthers players will define terminology and focus on the fundamentals of offense, defense and special teams. Participants will also learn referee signals, be exposed to specific play calls and find out what it is like to be an NFL player.

The event features a champagne reception in the team store, buffet dinner, tour of the Panthers locker room, fashion program presented by Belk, classroom session taught by Panthers players and a gift.

The cost of the program, which benefits Carolina Panthers Charities, is $70 per ticket or $850 for a reserved table of 10. The location of reserved tables will be determined by the date payment is received.

Those wishing to attend Football 101 can register online. Upon receipt of registration and payment, participants will be mailed a confirmation letter and ticket. For more information, please call 704-358-7464.

Additional event sponsors include Barefoot Wine and Gildan.

140804_football-101_sponsors.jpg

