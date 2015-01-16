Panthers to host Weekend Warrior Flag Football Tournament

The Carolina Panthers will host the 12th annual Miller Lite Weekend Warrior Flag Football Tournament on April 11-12 at Bank of America Stadium and the team's practice fields. The two-day, non-contact tournament is for ages 21 and older and features three skill divisions: Couch Potato, 35 & Over and Co-Ed.

Registration fee is $300 per team, and tournament proceeds will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities. Registration deadline is March 6, 2015, and is on a first-come, first-served basis. The tournament has sold out every year, so teams are encouraged to register early.

The tournament format is four-on-four with rosters comprised of a maximum of six players (four players plus two substitutes). All teams are guaranteed to play a minimum of three games during pool play on the first day of the tournament. Fifty percent of all teams will advance to Championship Day, which will be a single-elimination format.

Division champions will receive championship rings and will be recognized during a special on-field presentation at a Panthers preseason home game in 2015.