Panthers to host Weekend Warrior Flag Football Tournament

Jan 16, 2015 at 05:00 AM

LIMITED SPOTS STILL REMAIN IN THE 35 & OVER AND CO-ED DIVISIONS. THE COUCH POTATO DIVISION IS SOLD OUT. REGISTER NOW!

150116_weekend-warrior_inside.png

The Carolina Panthers will host the 12th annual Miller Lite Weekend Warrior Flag Football Tournament on April 11-12 at Bank of America Stadium and the team's practice fields. The two-day, non-contact tournament is for ages 21 and older and features three skill divisions: Couch Potato, 35 & Over and Co-Ed.

Registration fee is $300 per team, and tournament proceeds will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities. Registration deadline is March 6, 2015, and is on a first-come, first-served basis. The tournament has sold out every year, so teams are encouraged to register early.

Register online
Rules and frequently asked questions

The tournament format is four-on-four with rosters comprised of a maximum of six players (four players plus two substitutes). All teams are guaranteed to play a minimum of three games during pool play on the first day of the tournament. Fifty percent of all teams will advance to Championship Day, which will be a single-elimination format.

Division champions will receive championship rings and will be recognized during a special on-field presentation at a Panthers preseason home game in 2015.

The event is sponsored by Miller Lite, 107.9 The Link and WBT 1110 AM.

Related Content

news

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation pledges $2 million to support The Umbrella Center

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation announced its support of The Umbrella Center by pledging $2 million to aid in the construction of Charlotte-Mecklenburg's first family justice center. 
news

Panthers and Atrium Health host annual Heart of a Champion Day, offer life-saving screenings to local student-athletes

The Panthers, in partnership with Atrium Health, promoted health and wellness in the Charlotte community over the weekend, offering life-saving screenings to local student-athletes.
news

Panthers return INSPIHER Podcast for third season

The upcoming season will continue to highlight inspiring women across the Carolinas who are leaders within the community. 
news

Damar Hamlin, American Heart Association join Panthers for CPR training event

Nicole Tepper led the effort for Monday's CPR training and education event at the Atrium Health Dome.
news

TSE staff meet with students at Harding High School for Women's History Month

Topics included facing adversity, notes of encouragement, and mental health in the workforce.
news

Perspectives from NFL team presidents on International Women's Day

Panthers president Kristi Coleman and Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan spoke about the importance of being role models for young women and men. 
news

CMS Girls High School Flag Football League to kickoff second season

Carolina Panthers Charities is providing $60,000 in program funding and resources to support the success of the program.
news

Panthers celebrate $250,000 NFL Grassroots Field Grant during ceremonial groundbreaking event at Reidsville High School

news

Panthers, Morris-Jenkins celebrate third annual Kicks for Kids campaign

This year's initiative raised $28,500 to benefit the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital.
news

Panthers bring first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 19

Inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic features Northwestern High School and Providence Day School.
news

Steve Smith Sr. and family open new mental health facility

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation supported the first-of-its-kind in Mecklenburg County project, which offers urgent care for behavioral health needs.
news

Panthers, GMC name 2022 High School Coaches of the Week

The program recognizes high school coaches who continue to make a positive impact on their school, community, and the lives of their players.
Advertising