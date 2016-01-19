Panthers to host Weekend Warrior Flag Football Tournament

LIMITED SPOTS STILL REMAIN IN THE WEEKEND WARRIOR AND 35 & OVER DIVISIONS. THE COUCH POTATO AND CO-ED DIVISIONS ARE SOLD OUT. REGISTER NOW!
The Carolina Panthers will host the 13th annual Miller Lite Weekend Warrior Flag Football Tournament on April 16-17 at Bank of America Stadium and the team's practice fields. The two-day, non-contact tournament is for ages 21 and older and features four skill divisions: Weekend Warrior, Couch Potato, 35 & Over and Co-Ed.
Registration fee is $360 per team, and tournament proceeds will benefit the USO of North Carolina. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. The tournament has sold out every year, so teams are encouraged to register early.
The tournament format is four-on-four with rosters comprised of a maximum of six players (four players plus two substitutes). All teams are guaranteed to play a minimum of three games during pool play on the first day of the tournament. Fifty percent of all teams will advance to Championship Day, which will be a single-elimination format. Division champions will receive championship rings.