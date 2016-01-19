Panthers to host Weekend Warrior Flag Football Tournament

The Carolina Panthers will host the 13th annual Miller Lite Weekend Warrior Flag Football Tournament on April 16-17 at Bank of America Stadium and the team's practice fields. The two-day, non-contact tournament is for ages 21 and older and features four skill divisions: Weekend Warrior, Couch Potato, 35 & Over and Co-Ed.

Registration fee is $360 per team, and tournament proceeds will benefit the USO of North Carolina. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. The tournament has sold out every year, so teams are encouraged to register early.