Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

Oct 21, 2022 at 12:00 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a move for the future late Thursday night, trading running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, pending a physical.

For the Panthers, the move offers the opportunity to help in 2023 and beyond, adding draft inventory for the offseason as they look to build on a core of young players on defense.

McCaffrey, the 2017 first-round pick, was one of the league's brightest stars during his first three seasons. He led the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,392 in 2019, running for a career-best 1,387 yards and adding another 1,005 receiving that year.

The following two years were more difficult, as he was limited to just 10 games in 2020 and 2021 because of a collection of injuries.

The 26-year-old McCaffrey was off to a strong start this season, with 670 yards from scrimmage. That's fourth in the league, trailing only Saquon Barkley (771), Tyreek Hill (719), and Nick Chubb (700).

But the form McCaffrey showed through the first six games this year, when little was going according to plan around him, was enough to convince the 49ers to make a bold midseason move.

The Panthers currently have D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear on the roster at running back, and just brought Spencer Brown back to the practice squad this week.

PHOTOS: Best of Christian McCaffrey through the years in Carolina

Christian McCaffrey tallied 7,272 scrimmage yards and 50 scrimmage touchdowns in six seasons with the Panthers.

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold, Bravvion Roy designated to return from IR

The quarterback and defensive tackle now have a 21-day window to practice before they could be activated.

news

Panthers sign linebacker Chandler Wooten

They added some depth by signing the former Auburn linebacker off the Cardinals practice squad, and changed up their own practice squad as well.

news

Panthers trade wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona

The wideout was sent to the locker room during Sunday's loss to the Rams after an argument with his position coach.

news

Panthers place Stantley Thomas-Oliver on injured reserve

They brought back linebacker Arron Mosby to fill the roster spot, and cornerback Jaycee Horn was downgraded to out for Sunday's game.

news

Panthers place Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve

The Panthers safety will miss at least the next four games after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

news

Daviyon Nixon signed to the active roster

The defensive lineman was on the practice squad the first three weeks, and was elevated to play in Sunday's game.

news

Panthers waive Arron Mosby

The rookie linebacker played in one game this season, helping on special teams against the Giants.

news

Panthers sign running back Raheem Blackshear

The Virginia Tech product was picked up from the Bills practice squad, giving them a developmental back and a return option.

news

Arron Mosby signed to active roster

The practice squad linebacker now has a spot on the 53-man roster after being promoted for last week's game.

news

Bravvion Roy placed on injured reserve

The third-year defensive tackle suffered a hamstring injury Sunday in New York.

news

Andre Roberts placed on injured reserve

The veteran return man will miss some time with a knee issue, leaving the Panthers looking at multiple options on punts and kickoffs.

