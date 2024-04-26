 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers go get their guy Xavier Legette in the first round

Apr 25, 2024 at 11:53 PM
Kassidy Hill Headshot New
Kassidy Hill
Xavier Legette draft party
Jayson Jeffers, Gamecock Football

CHARLOTTE—Surrounded by family, friends and a good portion of the town of Mullins, South Carolina, Xavier Legette heard his name called and his dream realized.

"We're blessed to be in this position. My whole family, my whole city happy for me. I had to do this for them," Legette said late Thursday night. Or technically, early Friday morning, donned in a Panthers hat and smiling through every exclamation, promise and jubilant moment as the South Carolina receiver celebrated becoming a first-round draft pick.

The Carolina Panthers selected Legette with the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The pick came after the Panthers traded with the Buffalo Bills to move into the first round and take the local Carolina product.

Xavier Legette draft party 2
Jayson Jeffers, Gamecock Football

The Panthers sent their 33rd and 141st pick to the Bills to move into the first round. It became clear a move might happen, as a run on receivers kicked up Thursday night. Five pass catchers had already come off the board. By taking Legette in the first round, instead of waiting until the 33rd pick in the second round, the Panthers will now have a fifth-year option on Legette's rookie contract.

Legette spent five years with the Gamecocks, breaking out particularly in his final season. In 2023, he pulled in 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns. This mark made Legette only the fifth receiver in Gamecocks history to surpass 1,000 yards, joining Sidney Rice, Alshon Jeffery, Pharoh Cooper, and Sterling Sharpe.

The receiver visited the Panthers on an official 30-visit and returned to Bank of America Stadium several more times during the draft process. Coaches have had an eye on him for months, and Legette said he started getting a feeling as far back as the Senior Bowl in late January, that he'd land in Charlotte.

"We had three days we had to meet with teams and each day I had to meet with the Panthers," Legette laughed telling the story. "That's when I realized ok they really want me. And then I just kept meeting me with them."

240130 Senior Bowl-09
Bailey Black

The staff met with the receiver again at the Combine, then sent a large contingent to Columbia for South Carolina's Pro-Day in early March.

General manager Dan Morgan, in his first draft with the final say, had been notably coy about what the Panthers might want to do this weekend. This week, Coach Dave Canales was even careful to play off talk about Legette's multiple visits with the Panthers, hoping not to tip their hand.

At the end of the day, though, Legette fit what the Panthers want in Charlotte, and now the whole world knows.

"He was our target, we really liked him, and we went and got him," Morgan said.

Legette will come into a room that includes incumbent starter Adam Thielen, and newly acquired Diontae Johnson (brought in via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers). The unit also returned Jonathan Mingo, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and added free agent David Moore. Yet receivers coach Rob Moore still needed a true down-field speed threat, something he now has with Legette.

Dave Canales was careful to temper expectations on Thursday night, lauding what Legette brings from a physicality standpoint, but reiterating that as a rookie, there would still be a learning curve. Legette embraces that challenge, and knows he's walking into a room with enough veteran experience from which he can learn.

"Just lean onto the older guys in the room, just to pick their brain as well. What tendencies do they use to be able to get open in this league," Legette said of what he hopes to learn from those ahead of him.

"And then I'm just watching film and study teams as well, just to see what's their flaw, what are the things that they lacking on? What are their weakness? Just so I could be able to know that, OK, going in this game, if I hit a certain move, that'll be able to put me open and put me in a better position."

The Panthers are also hoping Legette can bring his experience as a kickoff returner, and take advantage of the new kickoff rules being implemented this season in the NFL.

"That new rule man is, I feel like it's more easier for the returner. As long as I get a crease and a hole, I feel like I can outflank (anyone)," Legette said.

Coach Dave Canales joked on Wednesday that while he'd been out and about in Charlotte in recent weeks, fans had taken to coming up to him and asking for the club to draft Legette. Now the Panthers fan base gets their wish, with Legette heading slightly north to don the process blue.

Best of Xavier Legette during his college years

View photos of South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, drafted by Carolina in the first round of the 2024 draft.

FILE - South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) looks for his teammates after a 65-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina's best playmakers on offense the past two years are all gone, meaning this spring is a search for consistency and production from an attack that had its struggles last season. With Spencer Rattler and Legette awaiting NFL draft picks — Legette a likely first-rounder, Rattler a mid-round choice — it's up to inexperienced newcomers and transfers to push the Gamecocks forward. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr., File)
1 / 25

FILE - South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) looks for his teammates after a 65-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina's best playmakers on offense the past two years are all gone, meaning this spring is a search for consistency and production from an attack that had its struggles last season. With Spencer Rattler and Legette awaiting NFL draft picks — Legette a likely first-rounder, Rattler a mid-round choice — it's up to inexperienced newcomers and transfers to push the Gamecocks forward. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr., File)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) tries to stay inbounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
2 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) tries to stay inbounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
3 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) can't complete a catch over Vanderbilt defensive back Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
4 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) can't complete a catch over Vanderbilt defensive back Jaylen Mahoney (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) cuts back through an opening past Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
5 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) cuts back through an opening past Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reacts after catching the game-winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
6 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reacts after catching the game-winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 21-20. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) celebrates a touchdown reception against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
7 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) celebrates a touchdown reception against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/The Associated Press
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) is tackled by Vanderbilt cornerback Trudell Berry (30) at the 1-yard line during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
8 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) is tackled by Vanderbilt cornerback Trudell Berry (30) at the 1-yard line during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) looks for his teammates after a 65-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
9 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) looks for his teammates after a 65-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Jacksonville State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) tries to get away from Florida defensive back Donovan Stiner, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)
10 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) tries to get away from Florida defensive back Donovan Stiner, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs up the sideline for a first down past Kentucky defensive back Jordan Lovett (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
11 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs up the sideline for a first down past Kentucky defensive back Jordan Lovett (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville State safety Jeremiah Harris (14) is called for pass interference against South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
12 / 25

Jacksonville State safety Jeremiah Harris (14) is called for pass interference against South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) tries to hurdle Jacksonville State cornerback Kekoura Tarnue (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
13 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) tries to hurdle Jacksonville State cornerback Kekoura Tarnue (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs past Jacksonville State cornerback Kekoura Tarnue (7) for a 65-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
14 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs past Jacksonville State cornerback Kekoura Tarnue (7) for a 65-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs the ball in for a touchdown after a catch during the first quarter of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
15 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs the ball in for a touchdown after a catch during the first quarter of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 56-20. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
16 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 56-20. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive back Deuce Harmon (11) knocks the ball away for an incomplete pass as South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) tries to make a catch during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
17 / 25

Texas A&M defensive back Deuce Harmon (11) knocks the ball away for an incomplete pass as South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) tries to make a catch during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Xavier Legette
18 / 25
Artie Walker Jr./AP
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) celebrates a 76-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
19 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) celebrates a 76-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, right, makes a catch under pressure from North Carolina defensive back Tayon Holloway, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
20 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, right, makes a catch under pressure from North Carolina defensive back Tayon Holloway, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Erik Verduzco/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) catches a 52-yard pass over Jacksonville State defensive back Ky'won McCray (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
21 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) catches a 52-yard pass over Jacksonville State defensive back Ky'won McCray (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vanderbilt cornerback Jeremy Lucien (25) breaks up a pass intended for South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
22 / 25

Vanderbilt cornerback Jeremy Lucien (25) breaks up a pass intended for South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) stays in bounds for a 41-yard reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
23 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) stays in bounds for a 41-yard reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs away from Mississippi State safety Shawn Preston Jr. (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
24 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs away from Mississippi State safety Shawn Preston Jr. (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, center, catches a pass for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
25 / 25

South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, center, catches a pass for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
