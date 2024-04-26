The Panthers go get their guy Xavier Legette in the first round

"Just lean onto the older guys in the room, just to pick their brain as well. What tendencies do they use to be able to get open in this league," Legette said of what he hopes to learn from those ahead of him.

"And then I'm just watching film and study teams as well, just to see what's their flaw, what are the things that they lacking on? What are their weakness? Just so I could be able to know that, OK, going in this game, if I hit a certain move, that'll be able to put me open and put me in a better position."

The Panthers are also hoping Legette can bring his experience as a kickoff returner, and take advantage of the new kickoff rules being implemented this season in the NFL.

"That new rule man is, I feel like it's more easier for the returner. As long as I get a crease and a hole, I feel like I can outflank (anyone)," Legette said.