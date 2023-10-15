Panthers try fake punt, trusting Johnny Hekker's arm

Oct 15, 2023 at 06:15 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Laviska Shenault

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Normally, punters just punt.

Johnny Hekker is not a normal punter.

The Panthers team captain had a full day, from a pass on a fake punt which could have been a momentum-swinger, to a late scuffle with Dolphins linebacker Cameron Goode, which he shook his head and referred to as "Headbutt-Gate."

It was a full day, but full of the kind of things they've come to expect from him.

"Johnny is a full-blooded football player," long snapper JJ Jansen said. "I think you kind of saw all parts of that today. And he's a great guy to have on your team because he's not a punter, he's a football player. So he wants to help us win.

"He's looking for opportunities to affect the game with his foot, with his arm, with just his recognition of what's happening on the field. I mean, he's looking to impact the game in a number of ways."

Johnny Hekker
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Because of the confidence they have in his arm (Hekker has an 84.2 career passer rating), they're willing to let him try it in tight situations.

After the Dolphins had scored their first touchdown to cut the Panthers' lead to 14-7, their next drive stalled at their own 49-yard line at fourth-and-8.

Knowing how quickly the Dolphins can score, they decided to roll the dice. Panthers head coach Frank Reich said it was the first time in his coaching career he's called a fake punt, and it nearly worked.

Hekker completed his pass to Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿, who, after a lengthy review, was ruled inches short of a first-down.

"It was close, you know," Reich said. "It was close. Laviska made a nice effort, you know. We knew going in all week, just talking to coach (Chris) Tabor, he did a great job. They made me a believer during the week that this could work, and you know, we just missed it by a few inches.

"We said we'd go anywhere to all the way up to fourth-and-10 because we thought we thought it would be a big play."

Hekker was frustrated at how close it came to working, partially because he didn't think his pass to Shenault was as precise as it could have been and that he could have led him into the open field a bit more. He was a decorated high school quarterback and could serve as one in case of emergency, so the fact it wasn't a perfect pass bothered him.

"It was a deal where I wish the throw was a little bit cleaner," Hekker said. "I put it on his pads; if it's up, he just catches it and keep rolling.

"We fought hard, fought hard, tried to get the first down, just came up inches short. It sucks. You know, if we get those opportunities, we have to make the most of them."

In his career, Hekker's 15-of-24 passing for 193 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. So he's done this before and thinks they could do it again.

He had Hayden Hurst as another option on the play, with new personal protector Matthias Farley as a safety valve. But he opted to go with the catch-and-run option of Shenault.

"You get in those positions, and we want to be attacking, we want to be aggressive and I mean, it's a great play for us. If Hayden had popped on his route, that would have been a really big gain for us down in the red zone and, you know, potentially take a bigger lead.

"And you know, it's just a moment where we had a play against an explosive offense like that. You do everything you can to keep them off the field. And I'm just proud of the way the guys work to execute the play, and we're going to continue to be aggressive on teams and do what we can to help our team work."

Laviska Shenault

That aggressive nature also showed up in the second half, when he hit the punter exacta by adding an unnecessary roughness penalty to his stat line.

After an initial dust-up with Goode following a punt, Hekker walked up to him in a non-peaceful way, and made helmet-to-helmet contact. He objected to the characterization of a headbutt, believing Goode flopped in a manner that made it something Trent Crimm should have written about.

"Faux Headbutt-Gate, is what it should be," Hekker said. "I barely touched him. I walked up to him face-to-face, but I mean, you can't.

"I know I can't put myself in this position to even go back after guys. It's never worth it. Kids, if you're out there, just walk away; it's the right thing to do. I knew that as a kid, and I just forgot that in my frustration."

Jansen grinned as Hekker described it, knowing Goode's dive was more egregious than Hekker's "headbutt." But he also believes in Hekker's ability to help lead the team by making plays like the one early in the game.

"I think he's obviously a valuable weapon for more than just his leg," Jansen said.

Panthers at Dolphins | Game Action Gallery | October 15, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins.

231015 Dophins In Game Edits -262
1 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -256
2 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -276
3 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -263
4 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -271
5 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -281
6 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -277
7 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -273
8 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -254
9 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -258
10 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -266
11 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -259
12 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -304
13 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -284
14 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -305
15 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -311
16 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -291
17 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -323
18 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -315
19 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -282
20 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -307
21 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -298
22 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -303
23 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -330
24 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -296
25 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -294
26 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -289
27 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -302
28 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -313
29 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -334
30 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -331
31 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -322
32 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -325
33 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -338
34 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -329
35 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -287
36 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -283
37 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -314
38 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -279
39 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -309
40 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -339
41 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -340
42 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -346
43 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -342
44 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -368
45 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -366
46 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -341
47 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -343
48 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -371
49 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -361
50 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -367
51 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -347
52 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -354
53 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -351
54 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -353
55 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -411
56 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -374
57 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -378
58 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -392
59 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -416
60 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -407
61 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -437
62 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -401
63 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -440
64 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -419
65 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -395
66 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -404
67 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -406
68 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -418
69 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -422
70 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -399
71 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -402
72 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -398
73 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -408
74 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -393
75 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -396
76 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -450
77 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -455
78 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -447
79 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -453
80 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -452
81 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -476
82 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -489
83 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -475
84 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -463
85 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -481
86 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -486
87 / 117
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -455
88 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -466
89 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -485
90 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -483
91 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -469
92 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -473
93 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -543
94 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -508
95 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -530
96 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -528
97 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -492
98 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -513
99 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -558
100 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -504
101 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -516
102 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -494
103 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -510
104 / 117
Carolina Panthers
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -498
105 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -496
106 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -511
107 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -499
108 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -491
109 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -542
110 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -547
111 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -527
112 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -522
113 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -532
114 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -507
115 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -493
116 / 117
231015 Dophins In Game Edits -503
117 / 117
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Early run success something to build on heading into bye

Chuba Hubbard had his best game since last December as they had more balance on offense. Plus injury updates and more from the locker room. 
news

Bryce Young improving, handles the good and bad "like a pro" 

The Panthers' rookie quarterback had an improved day at Miami and looks to bring that progression further into the upcoming bye. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall at Miami ahead of bye week 

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Dolphins. 
news

Rapid Reactions: Fast start unravels, Panthers fall at Miami

The 42-21 loss on the road leaves them 0-6 headed into the bye week, which they need as injuries continue to stack up.
news

Inactives: Injuries continue to shuffle the lineup

The Panthers are without both starting safeties today against the Dolphins, along with running back Miles Sanders.
news

Tight end Ian Thomas placed on injured reserve

The veteran blocker picked up a calf injury and will be out for at least the next four weeks.
news

Panthers piecing together a secondary before facing the NFL's top offense

With three of their four Week 1 starting defensive backs out, it's up to a different cast of characters to hold it down against the league's most prolific offense. 
news

Five things to watch at Miami: Defensive depth 

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to face the Dolphins in Week 6. 
news

Frank Reich shares comments on injured players before Miami

The Panthers' head coach shared his perspective on players expected to step up in place of multiple injured starters against the Dolphins. 
news

Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Vonn Bell among those ruled out

The veteran safety will miss this week's game with the Dolphins, leaving them patching together a secondary against the league's top offense.
news

For Dicaprio Bootle, his name puts him on center stage

The cornerback has gotten used to explaining his origin story, and collecting new nicknames at every stop after coming to peace with being "one of one."
Advertising