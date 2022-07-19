Panthers unveil black helmets, all-black uniform combination

Details of the new look have been kept tightly under wraps, with just a few players in on the secret. Chinn was afraid he let something out recently in the locker room, during a conversation with cornerback Jaycee Horn which almost created too much of a stir.

"There's a lot of guys that don't even know," Chinn said. "I said something to Jaycee, and he was like, 'What, we've got black helmets?' 'Yeah, but don't tell anybody. If you don't know, I don't think you're supposed to know.'

"This is going to be a big deal for a lot of people."

There will be a few smatterings of contrast, like the white chin straps and small bumpers at the top of the facemask on the helmet which are mandated by the league, and the numbers and accent stripes on the jerseys. But the black-on-black is something the Panthers have never been able to use. In previous years, teams weren't allowed to wear alternate helmets at all, with the NFL requiring them to use one look for the entire season. Those rules were relaxed this year, and the Panthers will wear them once during the season, so a prime-time appearance against a division rival seemed like the perfect time.