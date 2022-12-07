Panthers veterans sensed something familiar Wednesday

"I remember it was a hell of a game," linebacker Shaq Thompson said. "The fire alarm got pulled at 2 a.m., and it was on after that."

Other than his rude awakening during his rookie season, his memory of that game was spot-on.

The Panthers fell behind 20-7 that day before rallying to win on Greg Olsen's last-minute touchdown, establishing themselves a bit in the NFC (when no one knew they'd go 15-1 that season). They also dropped the Seahawks — who had won two NFC titles and a Super Bowl the previous two years — to 2-4 that day.

"We were 4-0, and they were 2-3 at the time, and so you felt like you ended them, and we catapulted," Jansen recalled. "It was really about, like, (coach) Ron Rivera would always tell us to be relevant, and everybody would kind of snicker. But that was the first time where it's like, 'We are in it. We're 5-0; we beat the two-time defending NFC champs.' That was big because of who that team was, and winning it catapulted you.

"This year, I think it's a little bit of, this is a really good team, and now we have an opportunity to play for something. These next five weeks are so important. The way this team looks at it, we've got five playoff games, and we've got to win as many of them as we can, one at a time."

For Jansen, recognizing during practice that things were different was a bit of a sign. It's easy to snicker at the Panthers and their playoff talk now, as it was when Rivera was trying to convince a team that won a division with a losing record the previous year that they were "relevant."

But the guys who were there in 2015, and the ones who were in that practice bubble Wednesday, felt something.

"It's about playing fast, not making dumb decisions, playing hard, playing fast, playing physical, everybody just doing their job creating turnovers and winning the game," Thompson said simply of this week's mission. "I just sensed a lot of focus today. We know we're still in it, and we know these last five games are going to count for us if we want to make the playoffs."

Wilks isn't shying away from the talk, which is why he's shown his team the clips of that 2015 game to remind his current team of what's still possible.

"You know, our approach has always been the next game, and you want to play your best football in December," Wilks said. "That's always been the case. And this is the opportunity for us to go against what many consider to be a playoff team, which I feel they are, as well on the road in hostile environment and see exactly how we pair up.

"That's the reason why we talked somewhat about a playoff mentality, particularly going into a playoff environment. And you know, it's all about us. We're not worrying about the outside noise in what happens in other games. Because to be honest, we got to make sure that we win. And as long as we're doing that, taking it one day at a time and trying to win the day. We'll see where we are in the end.""