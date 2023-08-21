Panthers waive defensive lineman

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers spent the offseason working to rebuild the defense on a 3-4 platform from the line up, and that work figures to continue in the coming weeks.

The Panthers waived nose tackle Marquan McCall Monday, parting ways with the second-year lineman.

McCall made the team last year as an undrafted rookie from Kentucky and played in 16 games.

He started in the preseason opener but moved down the depth chart last week, playing 18 snaps with the reserves after ﻿Raequan Williams﻿ moved into the starting lineup in the middle.

The Panthers needed the roster spot after agreeing to terms with veteran cornerback Troy Hill Sunday night. He is expected to arrive in Charlotte later today.