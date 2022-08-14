Panthers waive five players

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made five roster moves Sunday to get to the roster limit for this week, before they leave for joint practices with the Patriots Monday.

The Panthers waived running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry.

The moves get them to 85, ahead of Tuesday's deadline for the first reduction of the roster.

Martin appeared in six games for the Panthers last year, with one start. Becker was signed last Thursday, providing some short-term cover at tight end as the team dealt with a handful of injuries.