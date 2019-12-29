Perry Fewell reflects on his stint as Panthers' interim head coach

For Fewell, who was raised in Belmont, N.C., coaching his hometown team was a dream come true – even if it was only on a temporary basis and with less than ideal results.

"Growing up in this area, you never think you would get a chance to represent your pro team, and it was pretty special," Fewell said. "I would say that I am disappointed, because we couldn't produce W's, but that's pretty special."

As the Panthers continue their search for a new head coach, Fewell's name will be in the mix. While his four-game stint to close out the season may have served as a brief audition for the role, he'll get an official interview in the coming weeks.

Whether he's the one leading the team next year or it's someone else entirely, Fewell said he knows there are pieces to build around in Carolina.

"I think Mr. Tepper wants to do whatever it takes to win," Fewell said. "You have Christian McCaffrey and you have Luke Kuechly, and that's two good foundation pieces to build upon."

Fewell may not have gotten the results he'd hoped for when he was handed the reins of the Panthers, but it wasn't for a lack of effort.