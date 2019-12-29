Perry Fewell reflects on his stint as Panthers' interim head coach

Dec 29, 2019 at 05:24 PM
Headshot
Zach Goins
Perry

CHARLOTTE – The 2019 season was full of ups and downs for the Carolina Panthers, who started 5-3 before finishing 5-11.

It was the year Cam Newton missed 14 games. It was the year Christian McCaffrey joined the 1,000-1,000 club. It was the year the Panthers parted ways with long-time head coach Ron Rivera.

That means it was also the year Perry Fewell got a shot to lead the Panthers as the team's interim head coach over the final four games.

Related Links

By the time Fewell took over in Week 13, the Panthers were already all but eliminated from playoff contention, but he was determined to end the season on a positive note. Unfortunately for Fewell, that didn't happen, as the Panthers dropped all four games under Fewell.

After Sunday's 42-10 season-ending loss to the Saints, Fewell summed up his experience leading the Panthers with a single word: disappointment.

"Obviously, we didn't reach the goal that we had set for ourselves," Fewell said. "There are four quarters in a season. We didn't finish the second half of the season, the last eight games, very strong, which is disappointing for the players, for the coaches, for the fans, for the organization."

For Fewell, who was raised in Belmont, N.C., coaching his hometown team was a dream come true – even if it was only on a temporary basis and with less than ideal results.

"Growing up in this area, you never think you would get a chance to represent your pro team, and it was pretty special," Fewell said. "I would say that I am disappointed, because we couldn't produce W's, but that's pretty special."

As the Panthers continue their search for a new head coach, Fewell's name will be in the mix. While his four-game stint to close out the season may have served as a brief audition for the role, he'll get an official interview in the coming weeks.

Whether he's the one leading the team next year or it's someone else entirely, Fewell said he knows there are pieces to build around in Carolina.

"I think Mr. Tepper wants to do whatever it takes to win," Fewell said. "You have Christian McCaffrey and you have Luke Kuechly, and that's two good foundation pieces to build upon."

Fewell may not have gotten the results he'd hoped for when he was handed the reins of the Panthers, but it wasn't for a lack of effort.

"It's just disappointing, because there's been a lot of hard work, there's a lot of guys that care, there are a lot of fans that care," Fewell said. "The organization cares, and we just weren't as successful as we wanted to be."

In-game photos: Carolina vs. New Orleans

View photos from Week 17 as Carolina hosts New Orleans.

MK2_4303
1 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4363
2 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4359
3 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4362
4 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4341
5 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4329
6 / 88
Brandon Todd
CAR_7973
7 / 88
CAR_8123
8 / 88
CAR_8124
9 / 88
CAR_8115
10 / 88
CAR_8098
11 / 88
CAR_7986
12 / 88
CAR_8035
13 / 88
CAR_8036
14 / 88
CAR_8113
15 / 88
CAR_7975
16 / 88
CAR_8190
17 / 88
MK2_4662
18 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4661
19 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4568
20 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4659
21 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4639
22 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4638
23 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4576
24 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4557
25 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4528
26 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4545
27 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4552
28 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4544
29 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4526
30 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4468
31 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4505
32 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4446
33 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4491
34 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4431
35 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4447
36 / 88
Brandon Todd
CAR_8419
37 / 88
MK2_4382
38 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4381
39 / 88
Brandon Todd
CAR_8446
40 / 88
CAR_8418
41 / 88
MK2_4380
42 / 88
Brandon Todd
CAR_8345
43 / 88
CAR_8395
44 / 88
CAR_8389
45 / 88
CAR_8213
46 / 88
CAR_8261
47 / 88
CAR_8212
48 / 88
CAR_8262
49 / 88
CAR_8191
50 / 88
1D2_0145
51 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4729
52 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4732
53 / 88
Brandon Todd
MK2_4731
54 / 88
Brandon Todd
CAR_8711
55 / 88
MK2_4294
56 / 88
Brandon Todd
CAR_8710
57 / 88
CAR_8716
58 / 88
CAR_8696
59 / 88
CAR_8688
60 / 88
CAR_8705
61 / 88
CAR_8683
62 / 88
CAR_6683
63 / 88
CAR_8692
64 / 88
CAR_8674
65 / 88
CAR_8686
66 / 88
CAR_6563
67 / 88
CAR_6726
68 / 88
CAR_6562
69 / 88
CAR_6552
70 / 88
CAR_6549
71 / 88
1D2_0301
72 / 88
Brandon Todd
CAR_6546
73 / 88
CAR_6544
74 / 88
CAR_6524
75 / 88
1D2_0311
76 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0272
77 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0299
78 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0258
79 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0261
80 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0281
81 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0260
82 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0120
83 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0098
84 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0146
85 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0153
86 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0097
87 / 88
Brandon Todd
1D2_0122
88 / 88
Brandon Todd
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at New Orleans in Week 18

DJ Moore finished the season playing 96 percent of the team's offensive snaps, the most by any wide receiver in the NFL in 2022.

news

Eddy Piñeiro brings dramatic season to fulfilling close

Before his game-winner at New Orleans, the kicker's coaches and teammate kept faith in him through a season full of ups and downs.

news

Everyone had a hand in unlikely win to cap unlikely season

Panthers get contributions from guys you'd never expect, to end a season no one could have predicted.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers rally in second half to beat Saints

Eddy Piñeiro hit a game-winning field goal to complete the NFL's best kicking streak in the season's final 10 weeks.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 18 at New Orleans

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Live Updates: Panthers at Saints in Week 18

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game at New Orleans.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Tampa Bay in Week 17

Josh Norman played 10 snaps after being signed to the practice squad last week.

news

Loss brings an emotional end to playoff hopes

The Panthers had created some belief, inside and outside the locker room, by making a run before loss to Bucs.

news

Ground game fails to get going at Tampa Bay

A week after a record-setting performance, the Panthers couldn't get the run game working against the Buccaneers.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 17 at Tampa Bay

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Secondary replacements struggle to slow Mike Evans

The Panthers gave up three long touchdowns, and didn't play Josh Norman much in his first game back.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Tom Brady paces Buccaneers past Panthers

Tampa Bay had six pass plays over 20 yards, its most this season.

Advertising