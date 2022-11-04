Pickin' It: Carolina at Cincinnati in Week 9

Nov 04, 2022 at 11:26 AM
WEEK9_PickinItThumbnail-(1)

Carolina travels down to Cincinnati for a Week 9 clash and the media picks are in.

The Bengals are currently the favorite by most outlets. See below for the rundown:

WEEK9_PickinIt

*Certain picks are tabulated using consensus among media outlet's staff

Sources: NFL.com, ESPN.com, SI.com, SB Nation, Sporting News, USA Today, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports.

Panthers vs. Bengals Through the Years

The Panthers are 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals. Carolina is 3-1 at home and 0-1-1 on the road at Cincinnati. The Bengals are the only team that the Panthers have ever tied in franchise history.

AP618733369135
1 / 45
AJ Mast
mh_photo_18
2 / 45
mh_photo_17
3 / 45
mh_photo_20
4 / 45
mh_photo_15
5 / 45
mh_photo_16
6 / 45
mh_photo_13
7 / 45
mh_photo_10
8 / 45
mh_photo_11
9 / 45
mh_photo_9
10 / 45
mh_photo_5
11 / 45
mh_photo_8
12 / 45
mh_photo_1
13 / 45
mh_photo_2
14 / 45
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Tory James (20) after a short gain in their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Cincinnati won 17-14. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
15 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Tory James (20) after a short gain in their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Cincinnati won 17-14. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) intercepts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
16 / 45

Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) intercepts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) lunges for a touchdown over Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Landon Johnson (59) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
17 / 45

Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) lunges for a touchdown over Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Landon Johnson (59) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN
in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
18 / 45

in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass in the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) defends in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. The touchdown was nullified on a offensive pass interference call against Banjamin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
19 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass in the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) defends in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. The touchdown was nullified on a offensive pass interference call against Banjamin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime of an NFL football game in Cincinnati Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. Charlotte tied Cincinnati 37-37. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
20 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime of an NFL football game in Cincinnati Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. Charlotte tied Cincinnati 37-37. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past his team's bench as he carries a punt return 61 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
21 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past his team's bench as he carries a punt return 61 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

RICK HAVNER
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
22 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
23 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) helps Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) up in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
24 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) helps Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) up in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
25 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes under pressure from Carolina Panthers defenders during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
26 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes under pressure from Carolina Panthers defenders during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
mh_photo_3
27 / 45
Cincinnati Bengals' Jermaine Gresham (84), center, catches a pass among Carolina Panthers' players Marcus Hudson (25), Sherrod Martin (23), and Captain Munnerlyn (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
28 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Jermaine Gresham (84), center, catches a pass among Carolina Panthers' players Marcus Hudson (25), Sherrod Martin (23), and Captain Munnerlyn (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
29 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety George Iloka (43) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
30 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety George Iloka (43) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
31 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Cincinnati Bengals safety Kevin Kaesviharn (34) intercepts a pass in front of Carolina Panthers receiver Keyshawn Johnson (19) in the end zone to seal the Bengals 17-14 win in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
32 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals safety Kevin Kaesviharn (34) intercepts a pass in front of Carolina Panthers receiver Keyshawn Johnson (19) in the end zone to seal the Bengals 17-14 win in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates with running back Nick Goings (37) after they combined on a touchdown pass in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
33 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates with running back Nick Goings (37) after they combined on a touchdown pass in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Carolina Panthers' Charles Godfrey (30) returns an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Charles Godfrey (30) returns an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Cincinnati Bengals' Carson Palmer (9) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
35 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Carson Palmer (9) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
36 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Cincinnati Bengals' Cedric Benson (32) runs against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Cedric Benson (32) runs against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
38 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
39 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Cincinnati Bengals' Leon Hall (29) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Leon Hall (29) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Rodney Peete (9) prepares to throw a pass in the second quarter of the Panthers' 52-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 8, 2002. Peete went 21-for-29 for a season high 319 yards, four yards short of his career high, and three touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
41 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Rodney Peete (9) prepares to throw a pass in the second quarter of the Panthers' 52-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 8, 2002. Peete went 21-for-29 for a season high 319 yards, four yards short of his career high, and three touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) passes against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Justin Smith (90) in the first half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
42 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) passes against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Justin Smith (90) in the first half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN
Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble, left, and Kindal Moorehead, right, during their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Johnson ran for 101 yards in the Bengals 17-14 win. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
43 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble, left, and Kindal Moorehead, right, during their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Johnson ran for 101 yards in the Bengals 17-14 win. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
44 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN
Carolina Panthers' Al Wallace (96) celebrates with teammate Terry Cousin after Wallace recovered a Cincinnati Bengals' fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
45 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Al Wallace (96) celebrates with teammate Terry Cousin after Wallace recovered a Cincinnati Bengals' fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

RUSTY BURROUGHS
