Clearing up the Panthers quarterback picture 

Even Walker, who had fallen to fourth on the depth chart during training camp and started last week, left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter with a neck injury.

The Panthers began the week with little certainty at the quarterback position, dealing with a host of injuries and several unknowns surrounding them. But they left practice with a clearer picture of the week ahead, with Darnold back at practice and a plan to start Walker.

Walker said his first practice of the week went well, and there are benefits to starting in consecutive weeks. He said getting a second straight week helps him build chemistry with starting receivers and create a rhythm.

Having more time to build within the offense is a positive for Walker, who accumulated just 60 yards on 10-of-16 passing in last week's 24-10 loss to the Rams.