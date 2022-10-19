Clearing up the Panthers quarterback picture 

Oct 19, 2022 at 05:29 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
PJ Walker, Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – PJ Walker will start in consecutive games for the first time in his NFL career.

Walker said Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks gave him the news Wednesday before he took all of the first-team reps in practice ahead of a Week 7 matchup with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Sam Darnold's high ankle sprain, "ligament damage" in Baker Mayfield's ankle, and Matt Corral's season-ending Lisfranc injury, left Walker as the last man standing, leading to his third career start in Week 6.

Related Links

Even Walker, who had fallen to fourth on the depth chart during training camp and started last week, left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter with a neck injury.

The Panthers began the week with little certainty at the quarterback position, dealing with a host of injuries and several unknowns surrounding them. But they left practice with a clearer picture of the week ahead, with Darnold back at practice and a plan to start Walker.

Walker said his first practice of the week went well, and there are benefits to starting in consecutive weeks. He said getting a second straight week helps him build chemistry with starting receivers and create a rhythm.

Having more time to build within the offense is a positive for Walker, who accumulated just 60 yards on 10-of-16 passing in last week's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

"It helps a lot, especially since I didn't get very many reps through training camp with (the first-team offense) or throughout the first couple weeks of the season," Walker said. "Just to go out there, get in that flow, get in the rhythm with the guys, it feels really good."

Darnold returned to practice, designated to return from injured reserve after his preseason ankle injury from the Bills game on Aug. 26. He has a 21-day window to practice before a move to the active roster, and Wilks said he'll be keeping a patient approach with Darnold's return.

"I don't feel comfortable, as a head coach, trying to press (Darnold)," Wilks said. "When he shows me and can communicate to me that he's ready, then we'll move forward."

Darnold said he'll be taking his recovery "day-to-day," watching out to make sure his ankle reacts to practice well.

Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers

"I think the biggest thing is making sure that it doesn't linger," Darnold said. "That after today, coming back tomorrow, making sure it's not super swollen tomorrow, just making sure it feels good every single day, day in and day out. I think that's the biggest thing."

Mayfield wasn't active for the Rams game and didn't participate in practice Wednesday after he injured his ankle in Week 5 against the 49ers.

Mayfield worked out for the trainers the Friday before heading to Los Angeles and continues to run in practice without a boot on his ankle this week. Still, Wilks is maintaining a conservative approach to Mayfield's recovery.

"He wanted to play last week," Wilks said. "I have to be smart as the head coach and make sure I'm not putting him in harm's way. … We put him out there, and all of a sudden, PJ gets hurt; (Mayfield) goes out there, he gets hurt on the second play, then the question is, 'Why'd you put him in?' So I've got to make that judgment call."

Jacob Eason, brought up from the practice squad in Los Angeles, was the only healthy option remaining when Walker fell injured against the Rams. Without pressuring for Darnold or Mayfield's premature return, Eason will be the backup again this week, Wilks said.

The Panthers will look for offensive improvement regardless of who is under center. They're at the bottom of the league in total offense, third-down conversion rate, big plays, 30th in red zone offense, and 29th in passing offense and yards per play.

They put up a season-low 203 yards against Los Angeles, including just 110 passing yards. When asked if he hopes for Walker to make more deep connections against the Buccaneers, Wilks decided to leave his answer more open-ended.

"I anticipate us trying to do whatever we can to win the football game," Wilks said. "If that's pushing the ball downfield, if that's running the ball a certain amount of times; we'll see exactly how the game flows."

Week 7 | Wednesday practice photos | 10/19

View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Buccaneers this weekend.

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
1 / 70

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-034
2 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
3 / 70

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
4 / 70

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
5 / 70

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
6 / 70

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
7 / 70

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
G - 64 - Cade Mayes
8 / 70

G - 64 - Cade Mayes

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
9 / 70

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 90 - Amare Barno
10 / 70

DE - 90 - Amare Barno

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro
11 / 70

K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
12 / 70

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
13 / 70

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
14 / 70

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-036
15 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-037
16 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-043
17 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-038
18 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
19 / 70

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

Carolina Panthers
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
20 / 70

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-047
21 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-048
22 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-044
23 / 70
Carolina Panthers
TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
24 / 70

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-051
25 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-059
26 / 70
Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
27 / 70

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-054
28 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-053
29 / 70
Carolina Panthers
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
30 / 70

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
31 / 70

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-063
32 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-065
33 / 70
Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
34 / 70

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-068
35 / 70
Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
36 / 70

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders
37 / 70

WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders

Carolina Panthers
WR - 83 - Derek Wright
38 / 70

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
39 / 70

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
40 / 70

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-080
41 / 70
Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
42 / 70

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-083
43 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-093
44 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-086
45 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-087
46 / 70
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
47 / 70

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
48 / 70

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-105
49 / 70
Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
50 / 70

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-104
51 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-114
52 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-107
53 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-116
54 / 70
Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
55 / 70

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin
56 / 70

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
57 / 70

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
58 / 70

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
59 / 70

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-136
60 / 70
Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
61 / 70

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
62 / 70

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten
63 / 70

LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten

Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
64 / 70

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-149
65 / 70
Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin
66 / 70

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-157
67 / 70
Carolina Panthers
P - 10 - Johnny Hekker K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro
68 / 70

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro

Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-164
69 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221019 WK 7 Practice 1-150
70 / 70
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report: Still short on corners

Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson didn't participate, but Jaycee Horn returned as a limited participant.

news

Sam Darnold, Bravvion Roy designated to return from IR

The quarterback and defensive tackle now have a 21-day window to practice before they could be activated.

news

Week 7 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Carolina's offensive line has seen some of its best action of late.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 7

The Panthers game against the Bucs will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.

news

Planning for future salary caps a multi-year process

As the Panthers front office looks ahead at the roster for 2023 and beyond, they point to a number of key components already in place.

news

Ask The Old Guy: What comes next?

The Panthers are short on quarterback answers, but you had plenty of other questions about plenty of other positions this week.

news

Panthers sign linebacker Chandler Wooten

They added some depth by signing the former Auburn linebacker off the Cardinals practice squad, and changed up their own practice squad as well.

news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Panthers host Tom Brady and the Bucs for Carolina's second NFC South matchup of the season in Week 7.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 7.

news

Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2024

Some trades during the 2022 season began shaping the draft list two years out.

news

The Day After: Being "accountable, committed"

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks praised wide receiver DJ Moore's effort against Los Angeles, an example of what he's looking for out of players.

Advertising